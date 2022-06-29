All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away
New York
55
20
.733
_
_
6-4
W-3
33-9
22-11
Toronto
42
32
.568
12½
+1½
5-5
W-2
23-14
19-18
Boston
42
33
.560
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|47
|28
|.627
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|24-11
|23-17
|Atlanta
|43
|32
|.573
|4
|+1
|6-4
|W-1
|24-17
|19-15
|Philadelphia
|39
|36
|.520
|8
|3
|5-5
|L-1
|19-18
|20-18
|Miami
|33
|40
|.452
|13
|8
|5-5
|L-2
|19-16
|14-24
|Washington
|29
|48
|.377
|19
|14
|6-4
|W-3
|14-26
|15-22
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|43
|33
|.566
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|19-15
|24-18
|St. Louis
|43
|34
|.558
|½
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|24-15
|19-19
|Pittsburgh
|29
|45
|.392
|13
|12½
|4-6
|L-5
|17-20
|12-25
|Chicago
|28
|46
|.378
|14
|13½
|4-6
|L-1
|13-26
|15-20
|Cincinnati
|26
|47
|.356
|15½
|15
|3-7
|W-2
|12-23
|14-24
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|45
|28
|.616
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|20-12
|25-16
|San Diego
|45
|31
|.592
|1½
|+2½
|4-6
|L-3
|21-16
|24-15
|San Francisco
|40
|33
|.548
|5
|1
|4-6
|W-1
|21-16
|19-17
|Arizona
|34
|41
|.453
|12
|8
|4-6
|W-2
|19-21
|15-20
|Colorado
|33
|42
|.440
|13
|9
|5-5
|W-2
|21-19
|12-23
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 3, Minnesota 2, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 2, Oakland 1
Minnesota 6, Cleveland 0, 2nd game
Houston 9, N.Y. Mets 1
Toronto 6, Boston 5
Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3
Texas 8, Kansas City 3
Seattle 2, Baltimore 0
Chicago White Sox 11, L.A. Angels 4
San Francisco 4, Detroit 3
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota (Archer 2-3) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-4), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-2) at Houston (Garcia 5-5), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-4), 7:07 p.m.
Oakland (TBD) at Seattle (Gilbert 8-3), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 3, Pittsburgh 1
Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3
Houston 9, N.Y. Mets 1
Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3
St. Louis 5, Miami 3
Colorado 7, L.A. Dodgers 4
Cincinnati 5, Chicago Cubs 3
San Francisco 4, Detroit 3
Arizona 7, San Diego 6
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Detroit at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta (Anderson 6-4) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-5), 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 4-8) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-7), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-6), 8:05 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 8-1) at L.A. Dodgers (White 1-1), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
