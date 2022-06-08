Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|40
|15
|.727
|_
|Toronto
|33
|22
|.600
|7
|Tampa Bay
|32
|23
|.582
|8
|Boston
|29
|27
|.518
|11½
|Baltimore
|24
|33
|.421
|17
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|32
|25
|.561
|_
|Chicago
|26
|27
|.491
|4
|Cleveland
|25
|26
|.490
|4
|Detroit
|22
|33
|.400
|9
|Kansas City
|17
|37
|.315
|13½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|36
|20
|.643
|_
|Los Angeles
|27
|30
|.474
|9½
|Texas
|26
|29
|.473
|9½
|Seattle
|25
|31
|.446
|11
|Oakland
|20
|37
|.351
|16½
___
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|38
|20
|.655
|_
|Atlanta
|29
|27
|.518
|8
|Philadelphia
|26
|29
|.473
|10½
|Miami
|23
|30
|.434
|12½
|Washington
|21
|36
|.368
|16½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|33
|24
|.579
|_
|St. Louis
|32
|24
|.571
|½
|Pittsburgh
|24
|29
|.453
|7
|Chicago
|23
|33
|.411
|9½
|Cincinnati
|20
|35
|.364
|12
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|35
|20
|.636
|_
|San Diego
|34
|22
|.607
|1½
|San Francisco
|29
|25
|.537
|5½
|Arizona
|26
|31
|.456
|10
|Colorado
|24
|31
|.436
|11
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 6, Texas 3, 1st game
Atlanta 3, Oakland 2
Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 3
Baltimore 9, Chicago Cubs 3
Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Dodgers 0
Texas 6, Cleveland 3, 2nd game
Toronto 7, Kansas City 0
Houston 4, Seattle 1
N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 4
Boston 6, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis (Mikolas 4-3) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 6-2), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 7-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 0-3) at Cleveland (Pilkington 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-1) at Minnesota (Bundy 3-3), 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-4) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-3), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 5-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-4), 9:38 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Miami 12, Washington 2
Atlanta 3, Oakland 2
Cincinnati 14, Arizona 8
Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 3
Baltimore 9, Chicago Cubs 3
Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Dodgers 0
Philadelphia 3, Milwaukee 2
San Diego 7, N.Y. Mets 0
Colorado 5, San Francisco 3
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Arizona (Davies 2-3) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-5), 12:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 4-3) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 6-2), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 7-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2), 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 2-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-3), 2:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 2-6) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:45 p.m.
Washington (Gray 6-4) at Miami (Rogers 2-5), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-5) at Atlanta (Fried 5-2), 7:20 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Arizona at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
