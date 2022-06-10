Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
New York
41
16
.719
_
Tampa Bay
34
23
.596
7
Toronto
33
23
.589
7½
Boston
30
28
.517
11½
Baltimore
24
34
.414
17½
Central Division
W
L
Pct
GB
...
___
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|38
|21
|.644
|_
|Atlanta
|31
|27
|.534
|6½
|Philadelphia
|28
|29
|.491
|9
|Miami
|25
|30
|.455
|11
|Washington
|21
|38
|.356
|17
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|33
|26
|.559
|_
|St. Louis
|32
|26
|.552
|½
|Pittsburgh
|24
|31
|.436
|7
|Chicago
|23
|33
|.411
|8½
|Cincinnati
|20
|37
|.351
|12
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|37
|20
|.649
|_
|San Diego
|35
|22
|.614
|2
|San Francisco
|30
|26
|.536
|6½
|Arizona
|28
|31
|.475
|10
|Colorado
|25
|32
|.439
|12
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay 2, St. Louis 1
L.A. Dodgers 11, Chicago White Sox 9
Cleveland 8, Oakland 4
N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 7
Kansas City 7, Baltimore 5
L.A. Angels 5, Boston 2
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Baz 0-0) at Minnesota (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-2), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 2-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 2-5), 4:10 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 0-1) at Houston (Valdez 6-2), 4:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 2-6) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-4), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 5-4) at Detroit (Brieske 0-5), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Swarmer 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 7-1) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 5-3), 10:07 p.m.
Boston (Wacha 4-1) at Seattle (Kirby 1-1), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Oakland at Cleveland, 11:35 a.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Miami at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 7:08 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay 2, St. Louis 1
Arizona 5, Cincinnati 4
Philadelphia 8, Milwaukee 3
L.A. Dodgers 11, Chicago White Sox 9
Colorado 4, San Francisco 2
Atlanta 3, Pittsburgh 1
Miami 7, Washington 4
Friday’s Games
Arizona at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati (Greene 3-7) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-4), 2:15 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 2-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-3), 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 5-1) at Washington (Corbin 2-8), 4:05 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 1-5) at San Diego (Clevinger 1-0), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Miami (Garrett 0-1) at Houston (Valdez 6-2), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-4) at Atlanta (Wright 6-3), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Swarmer 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-5) at San Francisco (TBD), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 7-1) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 5-3), 10:07 p.m.
Colorado (TBD) at San Diego (Gore 4-1), 10:10 p.m., 2nd game
Sunday’s Games
Arizona at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 7:08 p.m.
