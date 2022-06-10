On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Sports News

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
June 10, 2022 10:02 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
41
16
.719
_

Tampa Bay
34
23
.596
7

Toronto
33
23
.589

Boston
30
28
.517
11½

Baltimore
24
34
.414
17½

Central Division

W
L
Pct
GB

...

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 41 16 .719 _
Tampa Bay 34 23 .596 7
Toronto 33 23 .589
Boston 30 28 .517 11½
Baltimore 24 34 .414 17½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 33 26 .559 _
Cleveland 27 26 .509 3
Chicago 26 29 .473 5
Detroit 23 33 .411
Kansas City 19 37 .339 12½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 36 21 .632 _
Los Angeles 28 31 .475 9
Texas 26 30 .464
Seattle 26 31 .456 10
Oakland 20 39 .339 17

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 38 21 .644 _
Atlanta 31 27 .534
Philadelphia 28 29 .491 9
Miami 25 30 .455 11
Washington 21 38 .356 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 33 26 .559 _
St. Louis 32 26 .552 ½
Pittsburgh 24 31 .436 7
Chicago 23 33 .411
Cincinnati 20 37 .351 12

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 37 20 .649 _
San Diego 35 22 .614 2
San Francisco 30 26 .536
Arizona 28 31 .475 10
Colorado 25 32 .439 12

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 2, St. Louis 1

L.A. Dodgers 11, Chicago White Sox 9

Cleveland 8, Oakland 4

N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 7

Kansas City 7, Baltimore 5

L.A. Angels 5, Boston 2

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Baz 0-0) at Minnesota (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 2-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 2-5), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 0-1) at Houston (Valdez 6-2), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 2-6) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-4), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 5-4) at Detroit (Brieske 0-5), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Swarmer 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 7-1) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 5-3), 10:07 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 4-1) at Seattle (Kirby 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Oakland at Cleveland, 11:35 a.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 7:08 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 2, St. Louis 1

Arizona 5, Cincinnati 4

Philadelphia 8, Milwaukee 3

L.A. Dodgers 11, Chicago White Sox 9

Colorado 4, San Francisco 2

Atlanta 3, Pittsburgh 1

Miami 7, Washington 4

Friday’s Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati (Greene 3-7) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-4), 2:15 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 2-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-3), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 5-1) at Washington (Corbin 2-8), 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 1-5) at San Diego (Clevinger 1-0), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Miami (Garrett 0-1) at Houston (Valdez 6-2), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-4) at Atlanta (Wright 6-3), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Swarmer 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-5) at San Francisco (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 7-1) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 5-3), 10:07 p.m.

Colorado (TBD) at San Diego (Gore 4-1), 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 7:08 p.m.

