Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
New York
52
20
.722
_
Toronto
40
30
.571
11
Boston
40
31
.563
11½
Tampa Bay
39
32
.549
12½
Baltimore
33
39
.458
19
Central Division
W
L
Pct
GB
...
READ MORE
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|52
|20
|.722
|_
|Toronto
|40
|30
|.571
|11
|Boston
|40
|31
|.563
|11½
|Tampa Bay
|39
|32
|.549
|12½
|Baltimore
|33
|39
|.458
|19
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|36
|30
|.545
|_
|Minnesota
|39
|33
|.542
|_
|Chicago
|33
|36
|.478
|4½
|Detroit
|27
|43
|.386
|11
|Kansas City
|26
|43
|.377
|11½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|45
|26
|.634
|_
|Texas
|33
|36
|.478
|11
|Los Angeles
|34
|39
|.466
|12
|Seattle
|33
|39
|.458
|12½
|Oakland
|23
|49
|.319
|22½
___
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|46
|26
|.639
|_
|Atlanta
|41
|31
|.569
|5
|Philadelphia
|37
|35
|.514
|9
|Miami
|32
|37
|.464
|12½
|Washington
|26
|47
|.356
|20½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|40
|33
|.548
|_
|St. Louis
|40
|33
|.548
|_
|Pittsburgh
|29
|42
|.408
|10
|Chicago
|27
|44
|.380
|12
|Cincinnati
|24
|46
|.343
|14½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|44
|25
|.638
|_
|San Diego
|45
|28
|.616
|1
|San Francisco
|38
|32
|.543
|6½
|Arizona
|32
|40
|.444
|13½
|Colorado
|31
|40
|.437
|14
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 3, 10 innings
Colorado 1, Minnesota 0
Boston 6, Cleveland 3
Kansas City 3, Oakland 1
Baltimore 4, Chicago White Sox 1
Washington 2, Texas 1
Toronto 9, Milwaukee 4
Detroit 5, Arizona 1
Seattle 4, L.A. Angels 3
Saturday’s Games
Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 0
Tampa Bay 6, Pittsburgh 5
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Houston (Urquidy 6-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 6-3), 1:35 p.m.
Boston (Hill 3-4) at Cleveland (Civale 2-3), 1:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Contreras 2-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-3), 1:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Lyles 4-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-3), 2:10 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 1-2) at Minnesota (Ryan 5-3), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 0-5) at Kansas City (Singer 3-2), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 5-3) at Milwaukee (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Washington (Tetreault 1-1) at Texas (Otto 4-2), 2:35 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 4-7) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-6), 4:07 p.m.
Detroit (Brieske 1-6) at Arizona (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 3
Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 3, 10 innings
Colorado 1, Minnesota 0
L.A. Dodgers 4, Atlanta 1
Chicago Cubs 3, St. Louis 0
Washington 2, Texas 1
Toronto 9, Milwaukee 4
Detroit 5, Arizona 1
San Diego 1, Philadelphia 0
Cincinnati 4, San Francisco 2
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 6, Pittsburgh 5
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Washington at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-1) at Miami (TBD), 12:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Contreras 2-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-3), 1:40 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 1-2) at Minnesota (Ryan 5-3), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 5-3) at Milwaukee (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Swarmer 1-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0), 2:15 p.m.
Washington (Tetreault 1-1) at Texas (Otto 4-2), 2:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-6) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 0-1), 4:05 p.m.
Detroit (Brieske 1-6) at Arizona (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Gibson 4-3) at San Diego (Darvish 7-3), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 9-0) at Atlanta (Strider 3-2), 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.