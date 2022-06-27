Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
New York
53
20
.726
_
Boston
42
32
.568
11½
Toronto
41
32
.562
12
Tampa Bay
40
32
.556
12½
Baltimore
34
40
.459
19½
Central Division
W
L
Pct
GB
...
___
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|47
|27
|.635
|_
|Atlanta
|42
|32
|.568
|5
|Philadelphia
|39
|35
|.527
|8
|Miami
|33
|38
|.465
|12½
|Washington
|28
|48
|.368
|20
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|42
|33
|.560
|_
|St. Louis
|41
|34
|.547
|1
|Pittsburgh
|29
|44
|.397
|12
|Chicago
|28
|45
|.384
|13
|Cincinnati
|25
|47
|.347
|15½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|45
|26
|.634
|_
|San Diego
|45
|30
|.600
|2
|San Francisco
|39
|33
|.542
|6½
|Arizona
|33
|41
|.446
|13½
|Colorado
|31
|42
|.425
|15
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 2
Chicago White Sox 4, Baltimore 3
Oakland 5, Kansas City 3
Milwaukee 10, Toronto 3
Boston 8, Cleveland 3
Minnesota 6, Colorado 3
N.Y. Yankees 6, Houston 3, 10 innings
Washington 6, Texas 4
L.A. Angels 2, Seattle 1
Arizona 11, Detroit 7
Monday’s Games
Minnesota 11, Cleveland 1
Toronto 7, Boston 2
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota (Smeltzer 4-1) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-5), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Oakland (Montas 3-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Sears 2-0), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Wacha 6-1) at Toronto (Stripling 4-2), 7:07 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 7-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 8-3), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 5-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Winder 2-2) at Cleveland (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Texas (Gray 3-3) at Kansas City (Heasley 1-3), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cueto 1-4) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 5-5) at San Francisco (Rodón 6-4), 9:45 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 2-1) at Seattle (Ray 6-6), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 2
Milwaukee 10, Toronto 3
Minnesota 6, Colorado 3
Washington 6, Texas 4
Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings
Cincinnati 10, San Francisco 3
Philadelphia 8, San Diego 5
Arizona 11, Detroit 7
L.A. Dodgers 5, Atlanta 3, 11 innings
Monday’s Games
Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2
Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta (Morton 4-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-4), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-4) at Washington (Corbin 3-10), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 7-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 8-3), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 5-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 1-2) at St. Louis (Hudson 5-4), 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 7-2), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-1) at Colorado (Freeland 3-5), 8:40 p.m.
San Diego (Manaea 3-3) at Arizona (Gallen 4-2), 9:40 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 5-5) at San Francisco (Rodón 6-4), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Detroit at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
