Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
New York
56
20
.737
_
Boston
43
33
.566
13
Toronto
42
33
.560
13½
Tampa Bay
40
34
.541
15
Baltimore
35
42
.455
21½
Central Division
W
L
Pct
GB
...
READ MORE
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|56
|20
|.737
|_
|Boston
|43
|33
|.566
|13
|Toronto
|42
|33
|.560
|13½
|Tampa Bay
|40
|34
|.541
|15
|Baltimore
|35
|42
|.455
|21½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|43
|35
|.551
|_
|Cleveland
|38
|34
|.528
|2
|Chicago
|35
|39
|.473
|6
|Detroit
|29
|45
|.392
|12
|Kansas City
|27
|47
|.365
|14
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|47
|27
|.635
|_
|Texas
|36
|38
|.486
|11
|Los Angeles
|37
|41
|.474
|12
|Seattle
|36
|41
|.468
|12½
|Oakland
|25
|52
|.325
|23½
___
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|47
|29
|.618
|_
|Atlanta
|44
|32
|.579
|3
|Philadelphia
|39
|37
|.513
|8
|Miami
|34
|40
|.459
|12
|Washington
|29
|49
|.372
|19
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|44
|33
|.571
|_
|St. Louis
|43
|35
|.551
|1½
|Pittsburgh
|30
|45
|.400
|13
|Chicago
|29
|46
|.387
|14
|Cincinnati
|26
|48
|.351
|16½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|46
|28
|.622
|_
|San Diego
|46
|31
|.597
|1½
|San Francisco
|40
|34
|.541
|6
|Arizona
|34
|42
|.447
|13
|Colorado
|33
|43
|.434
|14
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Houston 2, N.Y. Mets 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Oakland 3
Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3
Kansas City 2, Texas 1
Detroit 3, San Francisco 2
Seattle 9, Baltimore 3
Cleveland 7, Minnesota 6, 10 innings
Boston 6, Toronto 5, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 4, Chicago White Sox 1
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston (Hill 4-4) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-0), 2:20 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Kluber 3-4) at Toronto (Berríos 5-4), 3:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 2-9) at Detroit (Faedo 1-4), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-2) at Cleveland (Civale 2-4), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Otto 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 6-5), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Watkins 1-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 6-3), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-5) at Houston (Javier 5-3), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 0-5) at Seattle (Gonzales 4-8), 10:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-1) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-3), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 12:07 p.m., 1st game
Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6:07 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Houston 2, N.Y. Mets 0
Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3
Pittsburgh 8, Washington 7
Detroit 3, San Francisco 2
San Diego 4, Arizona 0
Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 1
Miami 4, St. Louis 3
Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 3
L.A. Dodgers 8, Colorado 4
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston (Hill 4-4) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-0), 2:20 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 3-6) at Washington (Gray 6-4), 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 5-5) at Philadelphia (TBD), 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 7-2) at Cincinnati (Minor 1-4), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 6-4) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (Otto 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 6-5), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 6-5) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-4), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 0-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 9-0), 10:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-1) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-3), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.