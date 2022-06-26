Blanco, Niezgoda spark Portland to 3-0 win over Colorado

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Sebastián Blanco scored on a first-half penalty kick, Jaroslaw Niezgoda added a brace in the second half and the Portland Timbers rolled to a 3-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Saturday night. Portland (4-6-7) didn’t grab the lead until Blanco’s PK score in the eighth minute of first-half stoppage time. Niezgoda broke the game open with goals in the 54th and 62nd minutes. Bill Tuiloma picked up an assist on... READ MORE

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Sebastián Blanco scored on a first-half penalty kick, Jaroslaw Niezgoda added a brace in the second half and the Portland Timbers rolled to a 3-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Saturday night.

Portland (4-6-7) didn’t grab the lead until Blanco’s PK score in the eighth minute of first-half stoppage time.

Niezgoda broke the game open with goals in the 54th and 62nd minutes. Bill Tuiloma picked up an assist on Niezgoda’s first score. Eryk Williamson notched an assist on Niezgoda’s second goal of the game and fifth of the season.

Colorado (5-7-4) and Portland both took 19 shots, but the Timbers had a 7-5 edge in shots on goal.

Aljaz Ivacic had four saves for Portland. William Yarbrough had four saves for the Rapids.

___

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

