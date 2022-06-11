Blue Jays bring 1-0 series lead over Tigers into game 2

Toronto Blue Jays (34-23, second in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (23-34, fourth in the AL Central) Detroit; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (5-4, 2.78 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Tigers: Beau Brieske (0-5, 4.93 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -238, Tigers +196; over/under is 8 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays meet the Detroit Tigers leading the series 1-0. Detroit has... READ MORE

Detroit has a 23-34 record overall and a 14-16 record in home games. The Tigers have an 11-27 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Toronto has a 34-23 record overall and a 16-13 record in road games. Blue Jays hitters are batting a collective .252, which ranks second in the AL.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Schoop has five home runs, nine walks and 18 RBI while hitting .195 for the Tigers. Miguel Cabrera is 10-for-32 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

George Springer has 10 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs for the Blue Jays. Santiago Espinal is 16-for-39 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .202 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Blue Jays: 7-3, .313 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Daz Cameron: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (ribcage), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

