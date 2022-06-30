Blue Jays play the Rays in first of 5-game series

Tampa Bay Rays (40-34, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (42-33, third in the AL East) Toronto; Thursday, 7:07 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jeffrey Springs (3-2, 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (2-4, 5.08 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays open a five-game series at home against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday. Toronto has a 42-33 record overall and a 23-15... READ MORE

Tampa Bay Rays (40-34, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (42-33, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Thursday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jeffrey Springs (3-2, 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (2-4, 5.08 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays open a five-game series at home against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.

Toronto has a 42-33 record overall and a 23-15 record at home. The Blue Jays have a 23-9 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Tampa Bay is 15-17 in road games and 40-34 overall. The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.23.

The teams meet Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 10 doubles and 18 home runs for the Blue Jays. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 12-for-33 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Randy Arozarena has 16 doubles, two triples and seven home runs for the Rays. Harold Ramirez is 11-for-24 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .265 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Rays: 5-5, .254 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (back), Trevor Richards: 15-Day IL (neck), Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (side), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Rays: Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Kevin Kiermaier: 10-Day IL (hip), Drew Rasmussen: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Zunino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

