Blue Jays visit the Royals on 6-game road win streak

Toronto Blue Jays (32-22, second in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (17-36, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (6-1, 1.98 ERA, .91 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Royals: Brad Keller (1-6, 4.15 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -220, Royals +181; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays will try to keep a six-game road win streak going when they play the Kansas City Royals.

Kansas City has a 9-18 record at home and a 17-36 record overall. Royals hitters have a collective .296 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Toronto has a 14-12 record in road games and a 32-22 record overall. The Blue Jays have the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play at .246.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Benintendi has a .321 batting average to rank seventh on the Royals, and has eight doubles, two triples and two home runs. MJ Melendez is 11-for-37 with a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has six doubles and 13 home runs for the Blue Jays. Alejandro Kirk is 14-for-32 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, .232 batting average, 6.46 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Blue Jays: 8-2, .304 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Andrew Benintendi: day-to-day (calf), Matt Peacock: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Gabe Speier: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (flexor), Amir Garrett: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Brentz: 10-Day IL (flexor), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

