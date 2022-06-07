Boston 1, L.A. Angels 0

Boston

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 1 6 1 1 5 Arroyo rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .192 Dalbec 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .179 Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .339 Martinez dh 3 0 2 0 1 0 .358 Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .322 Verdugo lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .246 Story 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .225 Cordero 1b-rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .237 Vázquez c 4 0 1 1 0 0 .281 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .222

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 0 3 0 1 6 Duffy 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .310 Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .242 Trout cf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .276 Walsh 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .254 Stassi c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Marsh lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .252 Rengifo 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Adell rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .208 Velazquez ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .181

Boston 010 000 000_1 6 0 Los Angeles 000 000 000_0 3 1

E_Stassi (2). LOB_Boston 7, Los Angeles 2. 2B_Bogaerts (15), Martinez (19), Duffy (3). RBIs_Vázquez (22). SB_Arroyo (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 5 (Bogaerts, Bradley Jr., Verdugo 3); Los Angeles 1 (Ohtani). RISP_Boston 0 for 5; Los Angeles 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Bogaerts. LIDP_Walsh. GIDP_Stassi.

DP_Boston 2 (Cordero, Bogaerts, Cordero; Bogaerts, Story, Cordero).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wacha, W, 4-1 9 3 0 0 1 6 105 1.99

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Syndergaard, L, 4-4 6 5 1 1 1 3 99 3.69 Herget 2 1 0 0 0 1 21 2.89 Wantz 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.84

HBP_Syndergaard (Arroyo).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_2:32. A_29,395 (45,517).

