Boston 1, L.A. Angels 0

Boston
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
33
1
6
1
1
5
Arroyo rf
3
0
0
0
0
0
.192
Dalbec 1b
0
0
0
0
0
0
.179
Devers 3b
4
0
1
0
READ MORE
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|1
|5
|
|Arroyo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Dalbec 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.339
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.358
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.322
|Verdugo lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Story 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Cordero 1b-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.281
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|0
|3
|0
|1
|6
|
|Duffy 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Trout cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Walsh 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Marsh lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Rengifo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Adell rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Velazquez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.181
|Boston
|010
|000
|000_1
|6
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000_0
|3
|1
E_Stassi (2). LOB_Boston 7, Los Angeles 2. 2B_Bogaerts (15), Martinez (19), Duffy (3). RBIs_Vázquez (22). SB_Arroyo (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 5 (Bogaerts, Bradley Jr., Verdugo 3); Los Angeles 1 (Ohtani). RISP_Boston 0 for 5; Los Angeles 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Bogaerts. LIDP_Walsh. GIDP_Stassi.
DP_Boston 2 (Cordero, Bogaerts, Cordero; Bogaerts, Story, Cordero).
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wacha, W, 4-1
|9
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|6
|105
|1.99
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Syndergaard, L, 4-4
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|1
|3
|99
|3.69
|Herget
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|2.89
|Wantz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.84
HBP_Syndergaard (Arroyo).
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T_2:32. A_29,395 (45,517).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.