Sports News

Boston 1, L.A. Angels 0

The Associated Press
June 7, 2022 12:25 am
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 1 6 1 1 5
Arroyo rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .192
Dalbec 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .179
Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .339
Martinez dh 3 0 2 0 1 0 .358
Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .322
Verdugo lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .246
Story 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .225
Cordero 1b-rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .237
Vázquez c 4 0 1 1 0 0 .281
Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 0 3 0 1 6
Duffy 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .310
Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .242
Trout cf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .276
Walsh 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .254
Stassi c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Marsh lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .252
Rengifo 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .244
Adell rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .208
Velazquez ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .181
Boston 010 000 000_1 6 0
Los Angeles 000 000 000_0 3 1

E_Stassi (2). LOB_Boston 7, Los Angeles 2. 2B_Bogaerts (15), Martinez (19), Duffy (3). RBIs_Vázquez (22). SB_Arroyo (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 5 (Bogaerts, Bradley Jr., Verdugo 3); Los Angeles 1 (Ohtani). RISP_Boston 0 for 5; Los Angeles 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Bogaerts. LIDP_Walsh. GIDP_Stassi.

DP_Boston 2 (Cordero, Bogaerts, Cordero; Bogaerts, Story, Cordero).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wacha, W, 4-1 9 3 0 0 1 6 105 1.99
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Syndergaard, L, 4-4 6 5 1 1 1 3 99 3.69
Herget 2 1 0 0 0 1 21 2.89
Wantz 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.84

HBP_Syndergaard (Arroyo).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_2:32. A_29,395 (45,517).

Top Stories