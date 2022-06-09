Boston 1, L.A. Angels 0

Boston

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

34

1

7

1

3

6 Arroyo rf

3

0

1

0

0

1

.188 a-Cordero ph-rf

2

0

0

0

0

0

.230 Vázquez 1b

5

0

1

0 READ MORE

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 1 7 1 3 6 Arroyo rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .188 a-Cordero ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .230 Vázquez 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .285 Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .353 Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .319 Story 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .230 Verdugo lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .246 Dalbec 3b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .190 Plawecki c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .158 Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .228

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 0 7 0 0 8 Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .242 Adell rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .218 Walsh 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .248 Duffy 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .303 Lagares cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .286 Marsh lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .246 Mayfield 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .206 Suzuki c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .214 1-Velazquez pr-ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .178 Wade ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .214 b-Stassi ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .248

Boston 000 001 000_1 7 0 Los Angeles 000 000 000_0 7 2

a-lined out for Arroyo in the 7th. b-grounded out for Wade in the 7th.

1-ran for Suzuki in the 7th.

E_Wade (3), Mayfield (1). LOB_Boston 10, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Arroyo (3), Dalbec (5). RBIs_Dalbec (13). SB_Story (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Bogaerts, Dalbec, Plawecki, Martinez); Los Angeles 2 (Lagares, Wade). RISP_Boston 1 for 8; Los Angeles 0 for 4.

GIDP_Plawecki, Stassi.

DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Story, Vázquez); Los Angeles 1 (Duffy, Mayfield, Walsh).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eovaldi, W, 4-2 5 6 0 0 0 5 84 3.16 Danish, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 3.32 Diekman, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 3.60 Schreiber, H, 7 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 20 1.08 Strahm, S, 3-4 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 3.78

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Detmers 4 1-3 3 0 0 2 1 85 3.83 Bradley 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 6.23 Herget, L, 1-1 1 2 1 1 1 2 23 3.10 Wantz 2 2 0 0 0 0 26 2.16 Quijada 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 1.69

Inherited runners-scored_Diekman 1-0, Bradley 2-0. HBP_Detmers (Plawecki), Danish (Suzuki).

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:09. A_26,587 (45,517).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.