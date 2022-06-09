Boston 1, L.A. Angels 0

Boston
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
34
1
7
1
3
6
Arroyo rf
3
0
1
0
0
1
.188
a-Cordero ph-rf
2
0
0
0
0
0
.230
Vázquez 1b
5
0
1
0
|Boston
|000
|001
|000_1
|7
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000_0
|7
|2
a-lined out for Arroyo in the 7th. b-grounded out for Wade in the 7th.
1-ran for Suzuki in the 7th.
E_Wade (3), Mayfield (1). LOB_Boston 10, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Arroyo (3), Dalbec (5). RBIs_Dalbec (13). SB_Story (8).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Bogaerts, Dalbec, Plawecki, Martinez); Los Angeles 2 (Lagares, Wade). RISP_Boston 1 for 8; Los Angeles 0 for 4.
GIDP_Plawecki, Stassi.
DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Story, Vázquez); Los Angeles 1 (Duffy, Mayfield, Walsh).
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi, W, 4-2
|5
|
|6
|0
|0
|0
|5
|84
|3.16
|Danish, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.32
|Diekman, H, 10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.60
|Schreiber, H, 7
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|1.08
|Strahm, S, 3-4
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3.78
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Detmers
|4
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|85
|3.83
|Bradley
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|6.23
|Herget, L, 1-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|23
|3.10
|Wantz
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|2.16
|Quijada
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|1.69
Inherited runners-scored_Diekman 1-0, Bradley 2-0. HBP_Detmers (Plawecki), Danish (Suzuki).
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:09. A_26,587 (45,517).
