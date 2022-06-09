Trending:
Boston 1, L.A. Angels 0

The Associated Press
June 9, 2022 1:04 am
1 min read
      

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 1 7 1 3 6
Arroyo rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .188
a-Cordero ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .230
Vázquez 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .285
Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .353
Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .319
Story 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .230
Verdugo lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .246
Dalbec 3b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .190
Plawecki c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .158
Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .228
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 0 7 0 0 8
Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .242
Adell rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .218
Walsh 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .248
Duffy 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .303
Lagares cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .286
Marsh lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .246
Mayfield 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .206
Suzuki c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .214
1-Velazquez pr-ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .178
Wade ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .214
b-Stassi ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .248
Boston 000 001 000_1 7 0
Los Angeles 000 000 000_0 7 2

a-lined out for Arroyo in the 7th. b-grounded out for Wade in the 7th.

1-ran for Suzuki in the 7th.

E_Wade (3), Mayfield (1). LOB_Boston 10, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Arroyo (3), Dalbec (5). RBIs_Dalbec (13). SB_Story (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Bogaerts, Dalbec, Plawecki, Martinez); Los Angeles 2 (Lagares, Wade). RISP_Boston 1 for 8; Los Angeles 0 for 4.

GIDP_Plawecki, Stassi.

DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Story, Vázquez); Los Angeles 1 (Duffy, Mayfield, Walsh).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eovaldi, W, 4-2 5 6 0 0 0 5 84 3.16
Danish, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 3.32
Diekman, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 3.60
Schreiber, H, 7 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 20 1.08
Strahm, S, 3-4 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 3.78
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Detmers 4 1-3 3 0 0 2 1 85 3.83
Bradley 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 6.23
Herget, L, 1-1 1 2 1 1 1 2 23 3.10
Wantz 2 2 0 0 0 0 26 2.16
Quijada 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 1.69

Inherited runners-scored_Diekman 1-0, Bradley 2-0. HBP_Detmers (Plawecki), Danish (Suzuki).

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:09. A_26,587 (45,517).

