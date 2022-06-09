Boston 1, L.A. Angels 0

Boston Los Angeles ab

Boston Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 1 7 1 Totals 33 0 7 0 Arroyo rf 3 0 1 0 Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0 Cordero ph-rf 2 0 0 0 Adell rf 4 0 1 0 Vázquez 1b 5 0 1 0 Walsh 1b 4 0 1 0 Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 Duffy 3b 4 0 1 0 Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0 Lagares cf 4 0 2 0 Story 2b 4 0 1 0 Marsh lf 4 0 1 0 Verdugo lf 3 1 0 0 Mayfield 2b 4 0 0 0 Dalbec 3b 3 0 1 1 Suzuki c 2 0 0 0 Plawecki c 3 0 1 0 Velazquez pr-ss 0 0 0 0 Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 1 0 Wade ss 2 0 0 0 Stassi ph-c 1 0 0 0

Boston 000 001 000 — 1 Los Angeles 000 000 000 — 0

E_Wade (3), Mayfield (1). DP_Boston 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Boston 10, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Arroyo (3), Dalbec (5). SB_Story (8).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Eovaldi W,4-2 5 6 0 0 0 5 Danish H,1 1 1 0 0 0 0 Diekman H,10 1 0 0 0 0 1 Schreiber H,7 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Strahm S,3-4 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

Los Angeles Detmers 4 1-3 3 0 0 2 1 Bradley 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Herget L,1-1 1 2 1 1 1 2 Wantz 2 2 0 0 0 0 Quijada 1 0 0 0 0 2

Danish pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

HBP_Detmers (Plawecki), Danish (Suzuki).

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:09. A_26,587 (45,517).

