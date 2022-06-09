Trending:
Sports News

Boston 1, L.A. Angels 0

The Associated Press
June 9, 2022 1:04 am
< a min read
      

Boston Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 1 7 1 Totals 33 0 7 0
Arroyo rf 3 0 1 0 Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0
Cordero ph-rf 2 0 0 0 Adell rf 4 0 1 0
Vázquez 1b 5 0 1 0 Walsh 1b 4 0 1 0
Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 Duffy 3b 4 0 1 0
Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0 Lagares cf 4 0 2 0
Story 2b 4 0 1 0 Marsh lf 4 0 1 0
Verdugo lf 3 1 0 0 Mayfield 2b 4 0 0 0
Dalbec 3b 3 0 1 1 Suzuki c 2 0 0 0
Plawecki c 3 0 1 0 Velazquez pr-ss 0 0 0 0
Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 1 0 Wade ss 2 0 0 0
Stassi ph-c 1 0 0 0
Boston 000 001 000 1
Los Angeles 000 000 000 0

E_Wade (3), Mayfield (1). DP_Boston 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Boston 10, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Arroyo (3), Dalbec (5). SB_Story (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Eovaldi W,4-2 5 6 0 0 0 5
Danish H,1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Diekman H,10 1 0 0 0 0 1
Schreiber H,7 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Strahm S,3-4 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Los Angeles
Detmers 4 1-3 3 0 0 2 1
Bradley 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Herget L,1-1 1 2 1 1 1 2
Wantz 2 2 0 0 0 0
Quijada 1 0 0 0 0 2

Danish pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

HBP_Detmers (Plawecki), Danish (Suzuki).

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:09. A_26,587 (45,517).

