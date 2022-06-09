Boston 1, L.A. Angels 0

Boston
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|
|Totals
|33
|0
|7
|0
|
|Arroyo rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cordero ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adell rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vázquez 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duffy 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lagares cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Story 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Marsh lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Verdugo lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mayfield 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dalbec 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Suzuki c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Velazquez pr-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wade ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stassi ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Boston
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Wade (3), Mayfield (1). DP_Boston 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Boston 10, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Arroyo (3), Dalbec (5). SB_Story (8).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eovaldi W,4-2
|5
|
|6
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Danish H,1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Diekman H,10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Schreiber H,7
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strahm S,3-4
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Detmers
|4
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Bradley
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Herget L,1-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Wantz
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quijada
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Danish pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
HBP_Detmers (Plawecki), Danish (Suzuki).
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:09. A_26,587 (45,517).
