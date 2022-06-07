Trending:
Boston 1, L.A. Angels 0

The Associated Press
June 7, 2022 12:25 am
Boston

Los Angeles

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
33
1
6
1

Totals
28
0
3
0

Arroyo rf
3
0
0
0

Duffy 3b
4
0
1
0

Dalbec 1b
0
0
0
0

Boston Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 1 6 1 Totals 28 0 3 0
Arroyo rf 3 0 0 0 Duffy 3b 4 0 1 0
Dalbec 1b 0 0 0 0 Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0
Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 Trout cf 2 0 1 0
Martinez dh 3 0 2 0 Walsh 1b 3 0 0 0
Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0 Stassi c 3 0 0 0
Verdugo lf 4 1 1 0 Marsh lf 3 0 0 0
Story 2b 4 0 0 0 Rengifo 2b 3 0 0 0
Cordero 1b-rf 4 0 0 0 Adell rf 3 0 0 0
Vázquez c 4 0 1 1 Velazquez ss 3 0 0 0
Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0
Boston 010 000 000 1
Los Angeles 000 000 000 0

E_Stassi (2). DP_Boston 2, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Boston 7, Los Angeles 2. 2B_Bogaerts (15), Martinez (19), Duffy (3). SB_Arroyo (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Wacha W,4-1 9 3 0 0 1 6
Los Angeles
Syndergaard L,4-4 6 5 1 1 1 3
Herget 2 1 0 0 0 1
Wantz 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Syndergaard (Arroyo).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_2:32. A_29,395 (45,517).

