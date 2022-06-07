Boston 1, L.A. Angels 0

Boston Los Angeles ab

Boston Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 1 6 1 Totals 28 0 3 0 Arroyo rf 3 0 0 0 Duffy 3b 4 0 1 0 Dalbec 1b 0 0 0 0 Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0 Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 Trout cf 2 0 1 0 Martinez dh 3 0 2 0 Walsh 1b 3 0 0 0 Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0 Stassi c 3 0 0 0 Verdugo lf 4 1 1 0 Marsh lf 3 0 0 0 Story 2b 4 0 0 0 Rengifo 2b 3 0 0 0 Cordero 1b-rf 4 0 0 0 Adell rf 3 0 0 0 Vázquez c 4 0 1 1 Velazquez ss 3 0 0 0 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0

Boston 010 000 000 — 1 Los Angeles 000 000 000 — 0

E_Stassi (2). DP_Boston 2, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Boston 7, Los Angeles 2. 2B_Bogaerts (15), Martinez (19), Duffy (3). SB_Arroyo (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Wacha W,4-1 9 3 0 0 1 6

Los Angeles Syndergaard L,4-4 6 5 1 1 1 3 Herget 2 1 0 0 0 1 Wantz 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Syndergaard (Arroyo).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_2:32. A_29,395 (45,517).

