Boston 1, L.A. Angels 0

Boston
Los Angeles
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
33
1
6
1
Totals
28
0
3
0
Arroyo rf
3
0
0
0
Duffy 3b
4
0
1
0
Dalbec 1b
0
0
0
0
...
READ MORE
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|
|Totals
|28
|0
|3
|0
|
|Arroyo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duffy 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Trout cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Walsh 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Verdugo lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Marsh lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Story 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rengifo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cordero 1b-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adell rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Velazquez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Stassi (2). DP_Boston 2, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Boston 7, Los Angeles 2. 2B_Bogaerts (15), Martinez (19), Duffy (3). SB_Arroyo (2).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wacha W,4-1
|9
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Syndergaard L,4-4
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Herget
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wantz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Syndergaard (Arroyo).
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T_2:32. A_29,395 (45,517).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.