Sports News

Boston 10, Oakland 1

The Associated Press
June 15, 2022 10:33 pm
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 1 7 1 1 6
Kemp 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .235
Laureano cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .242
Brown lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .204
Bethancourt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .260
Vogt dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .167
a-Davidson ph-dh 2 1 1 1 0 0 .211
Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .228
Murphy c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .207
Barrera rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .217
Bride 3b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .333
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 10 13 9 7 7
Duran cf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .235
Devers 3b 3 3 1 2 2 0 .332
Martinez dh 3 2 1 0 2 0 .345
Bogaerts ss 4 2 3 2 0 0 .335
Verdugo lf 5 1 3 4 0 0 .251
Story 2b 4 0 2 1 1 1 .223
Cordero 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .216
Plawecki c 4 0 0 0 1 2 .141
Bradley Jr. rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .229
Oakland 000 001 000_1 7 1
Boston 121 202 02x_10 13 0

a-homered for Vogt in the 6th.

E_Kaprielian (1). LOB_Oakland 6, Boston 10. 2B_Laureano (8), Bogaerts 2 (19), Martinez (23). HR_Davidson (1), off Diekman; Devers (16), off Kaprielian; Verdugo (4), off Acevedo. RBIs_Davidson (2), Verdugo 4 (33), Devers 2 (40), Bogaerts 2 (30), Story (42). SF_Bogaerts.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Brown, Laureano); Boston 5 (Bradley Jr., Cordero 3, Plawecki). RISP_Oakland 0 for 3; Boston 5 for 12.

Runners moved up_Verdugo, Martinez. GIDP_Kemp.

DP_Boston 1 (Story, Bogaerts, Cordero).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kaprielian, L, 0-4 3 2-3 7 6 5 6 2 94 6.31
Puk 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 26 1.69
Acevedo 1 1 2 2 1 0 23 4.13
Moll 1 0 0 0 0 3 10 1.37
Trivino 1 4 2 2 0 1 28 9.18
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Winckowski, W, 1-1 5 4 0 0 1 3 79 4.50
Diekman 1 1 1 1 0 1 13 3.47
Sawamura 1 2 0 0 0 0 12 2.95
Brasier 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 5.24
Danish 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 3.13

Inherited runners-scored_Puk 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:08. A_31,877 (37,755).

Sports News

