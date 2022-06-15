Boston 10, Oakland 1

Oakland
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
33
1
7
1
1
6
Kemp 2b
3
0
1
0
1
0
.235
Laureano cf
4
0
1
0
0
1
.242
Brown lf
4
0
0
0
a-homered for Vogt in the 6th.
E_Kaprielian (1). LOB_Oakland 6, Boston 10. 2B_Laureano (8), Bogaerts 2 (19), Martinez (23). HR_Davidson (1), off Diekman; Devers (16), off Kaprielian; Verdugo (4), off Acevedo. RBIs_Davidson (2), Verdugo 4 (33), Devers 2 (40), Bogaerts 2 (30), Story (42). SF_Bogaerts.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Brown, Laureano); Boston 5 (Bradley Jr., Cordero 3, Plawecki). RISP_Oakland 0 for 3; Boston 5 for 12.
Runners moved up_Verdugo, Martinez. GIDP_Kemp.
DP_Boston 1 (Story, Bogaerts, Cordero).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kaprielian, L, 0-4
|3
|2-3
|7
|6
|5
|6
|2
|94
|6.31
|Puk
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|1.69
|Acevedo
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|23
|4.13
|Moll
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|10
|1.37
|Trivino
|1
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|28
|9.18
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Winckowski, W, 1-1
|5
|
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|79
|4.50
|Diekman
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|3.47
|Sawamura
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.95
|Brasier
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|5.24
|Danish
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.13
Inherited runners-scored_Puk 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:08. A_31,877 (37,755).
