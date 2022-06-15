Boston 10, Oakland 1

Oakland Boston ab

Oakland Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 1 7 1 Totals 36 10 13 9 Kemp 2b 3 0 1 0 Duran cf 4 1 0 0 Laureano cf 4 0 1 0 Devers 3b 3 3 1 2 Brown lf 4 0 0 0 Martinez dh 3 2 1 0 Bethancourt 1b 4 0 0 0 Bogaerts ss 4 2 3 2 Vogt dh 2 0 0 0 Verdugo lf 5 1 3 4 Davidson ph-dh 2 1 1 1 Story 2b 4 0 2 1 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 Cordero 1b 5 0 1 0 Murphy c 4 0 2 0 Plawecki c 4 0 0 0 Barrera rf 3 0 0 0 Bradley Jr. rf 4 1 2 0 Bride 3b 3 0 2 0

Oakland 000 001 000 — 1 Boston 121 202 02x — 10

E_Kaprielian (1). DP_Oakland 0, Boston 1. LOB_Oakland 6, Boston 10. 2B_Laureano (8), Bogaerts 2 (19), Martinez (23). HR_Davidson (1), Devers (16), Verdugo (4). SF_Bogaerts (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Kaprielian L,0-4 3 2-3 7 6 5 6 2 Puk 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Acevedo 1 1 2 2 1 0 Moll 1 0 0 0 0 3 Trivino 1 4 2 2 0 1

Boston Winckowski W,1-1 5 4 0 0 1 3 Diekman 1 1 1 1 0 1 Sawamura 1 2 0 0 0 0 Brasier 1 0 0 0 0 2 Danish 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:08. A_31,877 (37,755).

