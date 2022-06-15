Boston 10, Oakland 1

Oakland
Boston
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
33
1
7
1
Totals
36
10
13
9
Kemp 2b
3
0
1
0
Duran cf
4
1
0
0
Laureano cf
4
0
1
0
Devers...
E_Kaprielian (1). DP_Oakland 0, Boston 1. LOB_Oakland 6, Boston 10. 2B_Laureano (8), Bogaerts 2 (19), Martinez (23). HR_Davidson (1), Devers (16), Verdugo (4). SF_Bogaerts (3).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kaprielian L,0-4
|3
|2-3
|7
|6
|5
|6
|2
|Puk
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Acevedo
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Moll
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Trivino
|1
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Winckowski W,1-1
|5
|
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Diekman
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Sawamura
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brasier
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Danish
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:08. A_31,877 (37,755).
