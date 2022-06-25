On Air: Encounter
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Boston 4, Cleveland 2

The Associated Press
June 25, 2022 9:22 pm
1 min read
      

Boston
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
34
4
10
4
5
5

Duran cf
5
0
4
1
0
0
.319

Devers 3b
4
0
1
0
1
1
.330

Martinez dh
4
1
1
0

READ MORE

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 10 4 5 5
Duran cf 5 0 4 1 0 0 .319
Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .330
Martinez dh 4 1 1 0 1 0 .324
Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .333
Verdugo lf 3 1 1 3 1 0 .251
Story 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .224
Dalbec 1b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .202
Bradley Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .219
Plawecki c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .157
1-Arroyo pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .211
Vázquez c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .277
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 7 2 3 6
Kwan rf-lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .286
Rosario ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .278
Ramírez 3b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .296
Reyes dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .208
Giménez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .313
Miller 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .257
Palacios lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .288
a-Gonzalez ph-rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .314
Hedges c 2 0 0 0 1 2 .160
b-Naylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .278
Straw cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .201
Boston 000 003 001_4 10 1
Cleveland 002 000 000_2 7 0

a-singled for Palacios in the 7th. b-grounded out for Hedges in the 9th.

1-ran for Plawecki in the 9th.

E_Story (5). LOB_Boston 8, Cleveland 7. 2B_Duran (4), Plawecki (2). 3B_Rosario (5). HR_Verdugo (5), off Bieber. RBIs_Verdugo 3 (39), Duran (3), Rosario (19), Ramírez (63). SB_Duran 2 (4). SF_Ramírez.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Bogaerts, Martinez, Story 2); Cleveland 3 (Hedges 2, Rosario). RISP_Boston 3 for 9; Cleveland 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Martinez, Palacios. GIDP_Story, Rosario.

DP_Boston 1 (Devers, Story, Dalbec); Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Giménez, Miller).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Winckowski, W, 3-1 5 1-3 6 2 2 1 4 77 3.60
Diekman, H, 12 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 28 3.12
Schreiber, H, 13 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 0.79
Strahm, H, 9 1 0 0 0 1 0 17 3.74
Houck, S, 6-6 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 3.50
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bieber, L, 3-4 7 6 3 3 2 4 96 3.07
Stephan 1 2 0 0 1 1 16 3.38
De Los Santos 1 2 1 1 2 0 21 2.91

Inherited runners-scored_Diekman 1-0, Schreiber 2-0. IBB_off De Los Santos (Devers).

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Adam Beck; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:55. A_27,239 (34,788).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News