Boston 4, Cleveland 2

Boston

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

34

4

10

4

5

5 Duran cf

5

0

4

1

0

0

.319 Devers 3b

4

0

1

0

1

1

.330 Martinez dh

4

1

1

0 READ MORE

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 10 4 5 5 Duran cf 5 0 4 1 0 0 .319 Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .330 Martinez dh 4 1 1 0 1 0 .324 Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .333 Verdugo lf 3 1 1 3 1 0 .251 Story 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .224 Dalbec 1b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .202 Bradley Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .219 Plawecki c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .157 1-Arroyo pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .211 Vázquez c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .277

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 7 2 3 6 Kwan rf-lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .286 Rosario ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .278 Ramírez 3b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .296 Reyes dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .208 Giménez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .313 Miller 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .257 Palacios lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .288 a-Gonzalez ph-rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .314 Hedges c 2 0 0 0 1 2 .160 b-Naylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .278 Straw cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .201

Boston 000 003 001_4 10 1 Cleveland 002 000 000_2 7 0

a-singled for Palacios in the 7th. b-grounded out for Hedges in the 9th.

1-ran for Plawecki in the 9th.

E_Story (5). LOB_Boston 8, Cleveland 7. 2B_Duran (4), Plawecki (2). 3B_Rosario (5). HR_Verdugo (5), off Bieber. RBIs_Verdugo 3 (39), Duran (3), Rosario (19), Ramírez (63). SB_Duran 2 (4). SF_Ramírez.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Bogaerts, Martinez, Story 2); Cleveland 3 (Hedges 2, Rosario). RISP_Boston 3 for 9; Cleveland 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Martinez, Palacios. GIDP_Story, Rosario.

DP_Boston 1 (Devers, Story, Dalbec); Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Giménez, Miller).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Winckowski, W, 3-1 5 1-3 6 2 2 1 4 77 3.60 Diekman, H, 12 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 28 3.12 Schreiber, H, 13 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 0.79 Strahm, H, 9 1 0 0 0 1 0 17 3.74 Houck, S, 6-6 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 3.50

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bieber, L, 3-4 7 6 3 3 2 4 96 3.07 Stephan 1 2 0 0 1 1 16 3.38 De Los Santos 1 2 1 1 2 0 21 2.91

Inherited runners-scored_Diekman 1-0, Schreiber 2-0. IBB_off De Los Santos (Devers).

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Adam Beck; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:55. A_27,239 (34,788).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.