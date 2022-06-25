Boston 4, Cleveland 2

Boston
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
34
4
10
4
5
5
Duran cf
5
0
4
1
0
0
.319
Devers 3b
4
0
1
0
1
1
.330
Martinez dh
4
1
1
0
|Boston
|000
|003
|001_4
|10
|1
|Cleveland
|002
|000
|000_2
|7
|0
a-singled for Palacios in the 7th. b-grounded out for Hedges in the 9th.
1-ran for Plawecki in the 9th.
E_Story (5). LOB_Boston 8, Cleveland 7. 2B_Duran (4), Plawecki (2). 3B_Rosario (5). HR_Verdugo (5), off Bieber. RBIs_Verdugo 3 (39), Duran (3), Rosario (19), Ramírez (63). SB_Duran 2 (4). SF_Ramírez.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Bogaerts, Martinez, Story 2); Cleveland 3 (Hedges 2, Rosario). RISP_Boston 3 for 9; Cleveland 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Martinez, Palacios. GIDP_Story, Rosario.
DP_Boston 1 (Devers, Story, Dalbec); Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Giménez, Miller).
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Winckowski, W, 3-1
|5
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|1
|4
|77
|3.60
|Diekman, H, 12
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|28
|3.12
|Schreiber, H, 13
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0.79
|Strahm, H, 9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|3.74
|Houck, S, 6-6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.50
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber, L, 3-4
|7
|
|6
|3
|3
|2
|4
|96
|3.07
|Stephan
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|3.38
|De Los Santos
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|21
|2.91
Inherited runners-scored_Diekman 1-0, Schreiber 2-0. IBB_off De Los Santos (Devers).
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Adam Beck; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Alan Porter.
T_2:55. A_27,239 (34,788).
