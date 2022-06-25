Boston 4, Cleveland 2

Boston Cleveland ab

Boston Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 4 10 4 Totals 32 2 7 2 Duran cf 5 0 4 1 Kwan rf-lf 3 1 1 0 Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 Rosario ss 4 1 1 1 Martinez dh 4 1 1 0 Ramírez 3b 3 0 0 1 Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 0 Reyes dh 3 0 1 0 Verdugo lf 3 1 1 3 Giménez 2b 4 0 1 0 Story 2b 4 0 0 0 Miller 1b 4 0 1 0 Dalbec 1b 3 1 0 0 Palacios lf 2 0 1 0 Bradley Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 Gonzalez ph-rf 2 0 1 0 Plawecki c 4 0 2 0 Hedges c 2 0 0 0 Arroyo pr 0 0 0 0 Naylor ph 1 0 0 0 Vázquez c 0 0 0 0 Straw cf 4 0 0 0

Boston 000 003 001 — 4 Cleveland 002 000 000 — 2

E_Story (5). DP_Boston 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_Boston 8, Cleveland 7. 2B_Duran (4), Plawecki (2). 3B_Rosario (5). HR_Verdugo (5). SB_Duran 2 (4). SF_Ramírez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Winckowski W,3-1 5 1-3 6 2 2 1 4 Diekman H,12 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 Schreiber H,13 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Strahm H,9 1 0 0 0 1 0 Houck S,6-6 1 0 0 0 0 0

Cleveland Bieber L,3-4 7 6 3 3 2 4 Stephan 1 2 0 0 1 1 De Los Santos 1 2 1 1 2 0

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Adam Beck; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:55. A_27,239 (34,788).

