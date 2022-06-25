On Air: Encounter
Boston 4, Cleveland 2

The Associated Press
June 25, 2022 9:22 pm
Boston Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 10 4 Totals 32 2 7 2
Duran cf 5 0 4 1 Kwan rf-lf 3 1 1 0
Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 Rosario ss 4 1 1 1
Martinez dh 4 1 1 0 Ramírez 3b 3 0 0 1
Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 0 Reyes dh 3 0 1 0
Verdugo lf 3 1 1 3 Giménez 2b 4 0 1 0
Story 2b 4 0 0 0 Miller 1b 4 0 1 0
Dalbec 1b 3 1 0 0 Palacios lf 2 0 1 0
Bradley Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 Gonzalez ph-rf 2 0 1 0
Plawecki c 4 0 2 0 Hedges c 2 0 0 0
Arroyo pr 0 0 0 0 Naylor ph 1 0 0 0
Vázquez c 0 0 0 0 Straw cf 4 0 0 0
Boston 000 003 001 4
Cleveland 002 000 000 2

E_Story (5). DP_Boston 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_Boston 8, Cleveland 7. 2B_Duran (4), Plawecki (2). 3B_Rosario (5). HR_Verdugo (5). SB_Duran 2 (4). SF_Ramírez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Winckowski W,3-1 5 1-3 6 2 2 1 4
Diekman H,12 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Schreiber H,13 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Strahm H,9 1 0 0 0 1 0
Houck S,6-6 1 0 0 0 0 0
Cleveland
Bieber L,3-4 7 6 3 3 2 4
Stephan 1 2 0 0 1 1
De Los Santos 1 2 1 1 2 0

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Adam Beck; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:55. A_27,239 (34,788).

