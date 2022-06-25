Boston 4, Cleveland 2

Boston
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|10
|4
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|
|Duran cf
|5
|0
|4
|1
|
|Kwan rf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rosario ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Reyes dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Verdugo lf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Story 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miller 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Palacios lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bradley Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gonzalez ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Plawecki c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arroyo pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Naylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Boston
|000
|003
|001
|—
|4
|Cleveland
|002
|000
|000
|—
|2
E_Story (5). DP_Boston 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_Boston 8, Cleveland 7. 2B_Duran (4), Plawecki (2). 3B_Rosario (5). HR_Verdugo (5). SB_Duran 2 (4). SF_Ramírez (2).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Winckowski W,3-1
|5
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Diekman H,12
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Schreiber H,13
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strahm H,9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Houck S,6-6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bieber L,3-4
|7
|
|6
|3
|3
|2
|4
|Stephan
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|De Los Santos
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Adam Beck; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Alan Porter.
T_2:55. A_27,239 (34,788).
