Boston 5, Detroit 2

Detroit Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 2 10 2 Totals 33 5 9 5 Reyes rf 4 0 1 0 Duran cf 3 2 2 0 Grossman lf 4 0 1 0 Dalbec 1b 0 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 Devers 3b 3 0 1 1 Báez ss 4 0 2 0 Martinez dh 4 0 1 1 Greene cf 3 1 1 0 Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 Candelario 3b 4 0 1 0 Verdugo lf 4 1 1 0 Torkelson 1b 3 1 2 1 Story 2b 4 2 1 0 Schoop 2b 4 0 1 1 Cordero 1b-rf 4 0 3 2 Barnhart c 2 0 1 0 Vázquez c 3 0 0 1 Haase ph-c 2 0 0 0 Brdley Jr. rf-cf 4 0 0 0

Detroit 010 000 100 — 2 Boston 101 120 00x — 5

E_Greene (1). DP_Detroit 0, Boston 2. LOB_Detroit 7, Boston 6. 2B_Báez 2 (13), Schoop (11), Cordero (9), Duran (2), Devers (24), Story (15). SB_Duran 2 (2), Bradley Jr. (2). SF_Torkelson (2), Vázquez (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit Faedo L,1-4 4 1-3 8 5 4 2 2 Alexander 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Jiménez 1 0 0 0 0 2 Vest 1 0 0 0 0 0

Boston Winckowski W,2-1 6 2-3 7 2 2 1 2 Diekman H,11 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Strahm H,7 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Schreiber H,11 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Houck S,5-5 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_2:55. A_34,811 (37,755).

