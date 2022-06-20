Boston 5, Detroit 2

Detroit
Boston
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
34
2
10
2
Totals
33
5
9
5
Reyes rf
4
0
1
0
Duran cf
3
2
2
0
Grossman lf
4
0
1
0
Dalbec...
|Detroit
|010
|000
|100
|—
|2
|Boston
|101
|120
|00x
|—
|5
E_Greene (1). DP_Detroit 0, Boston 2. LOB_Detroit 7, Boston 6. 2B_Báez 2 (13), Schoop (11), Cordero (9), Duran (2), Devers (24), Story (15). SB_Duran 2 (2), Bradley Jr. (2). SF_Torkelson (2), Vázquez (3).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Faedo L,1-4
|4
|1-3
|8
|5
|4
|2
|2
|Alexander
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jiménez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Vest
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Winckowski W,2-1
|6
|2-3
|7
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Diekman H,11
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strahm H,7
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Schreiber H,11
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Houck S,5-5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_2:55. A_34,811 (37,755).
