Boston 5, Detroit 2

Detroit
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
34
2
10
2
1
5
Reyes rf
4
0
1
0
0
1
.310
Grossman lf
4
0
1
0
0
1
.214
Cabrera dh
4
0
0
0
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|2
|6
|
|Duran cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.310
|Dalbec 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.330
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.335
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.332
|Verdugo lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Story 2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Cordero 1b-rf
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.233
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.266
|Bradley Jr. rf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Detroit
|010
|000
|100_2
|10
|1
|Boston
|101
|120
|00x_5
|9
|0
a-lined out for Barnhart in the 7th.
E_Greene (1). LOB_Detroit 7, Boston 6. 2B_Báez 2 (13), Schoop (11), Cordero (9), Duran (2), Devers (24), Story (15). RBIs_Torkelson (16), Schoop (20), Martinez (29), Devers (43), Vázquez (28), Cordero 2 (20). SB_Duran 2 (2), Bradley Jr. (2). SF_Torkelson, Vázquez.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (Haase, Greene 2, Candelario); Boston 3 (Bradley Jr., Verdugo, Martinez). RISP_Detroit 0 for 4; Boston 4 for 11.
Runners moved up_Greene, Vázquez, Martinez. LIDP_Grossman. GIDP_Candelario.
DP_Boston 2 (Cordero; Bogaerts, Story, Cordero).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Faedo, L, 1-4
|4
|1-3
|8
|5
|4
|2
|2
|93
|4.67
|Alexander
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|6.38
|Jiménez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.91
|Vest
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.10
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Winckowski, W, 2-1
|6
|2-3
|7
|2
|2
|1
|2
|92
|3.68
|Diekman, H, 11
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.42
|Strahm, H, 7
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.60
|Schreiber, H, 11
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.86
|Houck, S, 5-5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.45
Inherited runners-scored_Alexander 2-2, Diekman 1-0, Schreiber 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_2:55. A_34,811 (37,755).
