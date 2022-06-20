Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Boston 5, Detroit 2

The Associated Press
June 20, 2022 10:24 pm
1 min read
      

Detroit
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
34
2
10
2
1
5

Reyes rf
4
0
1
0
0
1
.310

Grossman lf
4
0
1
0
0
1
.214

Cabrera dh
4
0
0
0

READ MORE

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 2 10 2 1 5
Reyes rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .310
Grossman lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .214
Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .291
Báez ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .200
Greene cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .375
Candelario 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .183
Torkelson 1b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .198
Schoop 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .195
Barnhart c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .226
a-Haase ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .202
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 5 9 5 2 6
Duran cf 3 2 2 0 1 0 .310
Dalbec 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .205
Devers 3b 3 0 1 1 1 2 .330
Martinez dh 4 0 1 1 0 0 .335
Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .332
Verdugo lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .247
Story 2b 4 2 1 0 0 1 .221
Cordero 1b-rf 4 0 3 2 0 0 .233
Vázquez c 3 0 0 1 0 1 .266
Bradley Jr. rf-cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .228
Detroit 010 000 100_2 10 1
Boston 101 120 00x_5 9 0

a-lined out for Barnhart in the 7th.

E_Greene (1). LOB_Detroit 7, Boston 6. 2B_Báez 2 (13), Schoop (11), Cordero (9), Duran (2), Devers (24), Story (15). RBIs_Torkelson (16), Schoop (20), Martinez (29), Devers (43), Vázquez (28), Cordero 2 (20). SB_Duran 2 (2), Bradley Jr. (2). SF_Torkelson, Vázquez.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (Haase, Greene 2, Candelario); Boston 3 (Bradley Jr., Verdugo, Martinez). RISP_Detroit 0 for 4; Boston 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Greene, Vázquez, Martinez. LIDP_Grossman. GIDP_Candelario.

DP_Boston 2 (Cordero; Bogaerts, Story, Cordero).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Faedo, L, 1-4 4 1-3 8 5 4 2 2 93 4.67
Alexander 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 21 6.38
Jiménez 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.91
Vest 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 2.10
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Winckowski, W, 2-1 6 2-3 7 2 2 1 2 92 3.68
Diekman, H, 11 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.42
Strahm, H, 7 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 12 3.60
Schreiber, H, 11 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 10 0.86
Houck, S, 5-5 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.45

Inherited runners-scored_Alexander 2-2, Diekman 1-0, Schreiber 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_2:55. A_34,811 (37,755).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|27 NAS Pensacola Tech Expo
6|27 Data + AI Summit 2022
6|27 AIAA AVIATION Forum
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories