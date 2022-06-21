Boston 5, Detroit 4

Detroit
Boston
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
36
4
11
4
Totals
31
5
8
5
Grossman lf
4
1
0
0
Duran cf
4
1
1
0
Báez ss
5
2
3
1
Devers...
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|4
|11
|4
|
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|
|Grossman lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Duran cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Báez ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|3
|1
|
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Haase c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Verdugo lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Story 2b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cordero 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schoop 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Dalbec 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Castro rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bradley Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Detroit
|101
|010
|001
|—
|4
|Boston
|100
|300
|10x
|—
|5
DP_Detroit 0, Boston 2. LOB_Detroit 8, Boston 3. 2B_Vázquez (12). 3B_Báez (1). HR_Báez (5), Schoop (6), Story (11), Vázquez (4). SF_Martinez (3).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Brieske L,1-6
|5
|
|6
|4
|4
|0
|4
|Foley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chafin
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Lange
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hill W,3-4
|5
|
|7
|3
|3
|2
|6
|Brasier H,6
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Danish H,2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strahm H,8
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Schreiber S,2-2
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Danish (Cabrera).
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_2:53. A_29,168 (37,755).
