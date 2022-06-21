Boston 5, Detroit 4

Detroit Boston ab

Detroit Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 4 11 4 Totals 31 5 8 5 Grossman lf 4 1 0 0 Duran cf 4 1 1 0 Báez ss 5 2 3 1 Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 Cabrera dh 4 0 3 1 Martinez dh 3 0 0 1 Haase c 4 0 1 1 Bogaerts ss 4 1 2 0 Greene cf 4 0 2 0 Verdugo lf 4 1 1 0 Torkelson 1b 3 0 0 0 Story 2b 3 1 1 3 Candelario 3b 4 0 1 0 Cordero 1b 3 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 4 1 1 1 Dalbec 1b 0 0 0 0 W.Castro rf 4 0 0 0 Vázquez c 3 1 2 1 Bradley Jr. rf 3 0 0 0

Detroit 101 010 001 — 4 Boston 100 300 10x — 5

DP_Detroit 0, Boston 2. LOB_Detroit 8, Boston 3. 2B_Vázquez (12). 3B_Báez (1). HR_Báez (5), Schoop (6), Story (11), Vázquez (4). SF_Martinez (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit Brieske L,1-6 5 6 4 4 0 4 Foley 1 1 0 0 0 2 Chafin 1 1 1 1 0 0 Lange 1 0 0 0 0 1

Boston Hill W,3-4 5 7 3 3 2 6 Brasier H,6 2 1 0 0 0 0 Danish H,2 1 1 0 0 0 0 Strahm H,8 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 Schreiber S,2-2 1-3 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Danish (Cabrera).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_2:53. A_29,168 (37,755).

