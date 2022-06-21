Boston 5, Detroit 4

Detroit

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 4 11 4 2 7 Grossman lf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .209 Báez ss 5 2 3 1 0 0 .209 Cabrera dh 4 0 3 1 0 0 .300 Haase c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .204 Greene cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .417 Torkelson 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .195 Candelario 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .184 Schoop 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .196 W.Castro rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .255

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 5 8 5 0 7 Duran cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .303 Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .328 Martinez dh 3 0 0 1 0 1 .330 Bogaerts ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .335 Verdugo lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .247 Story 2b 3 1 1 3 0 1 .223 Cordero 1b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .227 Dalbec 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .205 Vázquez c 3 1 2 1 0 0 .273 Bradley Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .224

Detroit 101 010 001_4 11 0 Boston 100 300 10x_5 8 0

LOB_Detroit 8, Boston 3. 2B_Vázquez (12). 3B_Báez (1). HR_Báez (5), off Hill; Schoop (6), off Strahm; Story (11), off Brieske; Vázquez (4), off Chafin. RBIs_Cabrera (23), Báez (19), Haase (10), Schoop (21), Martinez (30), Story 3 (48), Vázquez (29). SF_Martinez.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Greene, Candelario); Boston 1 (Bradley Jr.). RISP_Detroit 2 for 5; Boston 1 for 2.

GIDP_Schoop.

DP_Boston 2 (Story, Bogaerts, Cordero; Story, Cordero).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Brieske, L, 1-6 5 6 4 4 0 4 93 4.07 Foley 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 3.18 Chafin 1 1 1 1 0 0 13 3.44 Lange 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.03

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hill, W, 3-4 5 7 3 3 2 6 90 4.50 Brasier, H, 6 2 1 0 0 0 0 21 4.44 Danish, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 3.86 Strahm, H, 8 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 9 3.92 Schreiber, S, 2-2 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 5 0.84

HBP_Danish (Cabrera).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_2:53. A_29,168 (37,755).

