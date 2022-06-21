Trending:
Boston 5, Detroit 4

The Associated Press
June 21, 2022 10:22 pm
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 4 11 4 2 7
Grossman lf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .209
Báez ss 5 2 3 1 0 0 .209
Cabrera dh 4 0 3 1 0 0 .300
Haase c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .204
Greene cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .417
Torkelson 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .195
Candelario 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .184
Schoop 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .196
W.Castro rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .255
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 5 8 5 0 7
Duran cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .303
Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .328
Martinez dh 3 0 0 1 0 1 .330
Bogaerts ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .335
Verdugo lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .247
Story 2b 3 1 1 3 0 1 .223
Cordero 1b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .227
Dalbec 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .205
Vázquez c 3 1 2 1 0 0 .273
Bradley Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .224
Detroit 101 010 001_4 11 0
Boston 100 300 10x_5 8 0

LOB_Detroit 8, Boston 3. 2B_Vázquez (12). 3B_Báez (1). HR_Báez (5), off Hill; Schoop (6), off Strahm; Story (11), off Brieske; Vázquez (4), off Chafin. RBIs_Cabrera (23), Báez (19), Haase (10), Schoop (21), Martinez (30), Story 3 (48), Vázquez (29). SF_Martinez.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Greene, Candelario); Boston 1 (Bradley Jr.). RISP_Detroit 2 for 5; Boston 1 for 2.

GIDP_Schoop.

DP_Boston 2 (Story, Bogaerts, Cordero; Story, Cordero).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Brieske, L, 1-6 5 6 4 4 0 4 93 4.07
Foley 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 3.18
Chafin 1 1 1 1 0 0 13 3.44
Lange 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.03
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hill, W, 3-4 5 7 3 3 2 6 90 4.50
Brasier, H, 6 2 1 0 0 0 0 21 4.44
Danish, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 3.86
Strahm, H, 8 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 9 3.92
Schreiber, S, 2-2 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 5 0.84

HBP_Danish (Cabrera).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_2:53. A_29,168 (37,755).

