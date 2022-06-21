Boston 5, Detroit 4

Detroit
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
36
4
11
4
2
7
Grossman lf
4
1
0
0
1
2
.209
Báez ss
5
2
3
1
0
0
.209
Cabrera dh
4
0
3
1
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|0
|7
|
|Duran cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.328
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.330
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.335
|Verdugo lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Story 2b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.223
|Cordero 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.227
|Dalbec 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Vázquez c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Bradley Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Detroit
|101
|010
|001_4
|11
|0
|Boston
|100
|300
|10x_5
|8
|0
LOB_Detroit 8, Boston 3. 2B_Vázquez (12). 3B_Báez (1). HR_Báez (5), off Hill; Schoop (6), off Strahm; Story (11), off Brieske; Vázquez (4), off Chafin. RBIs_Cabrera (23), Báez (19), Haase (10), Schoop (21), Martinez (30), Story 3 (48), Vázquez (29). SF_Martinez.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Greene, Candelario); Boston 1 (Bradley Jr.). RISP_Detroit 2 for 5; Boston 1 for 2.
GIDP_Schoop.
DP_Boston 2 (Story, Bogaerts, Cordero; Story, Cordero).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brieske, L, 1-6
|5
|
|6
|4
|4
|0
|4
|93
|4.07
|Foley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.18
|Chafin
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|3.44
|Lange
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.03
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill, W, 3-4
|5
|
|7
|3
|3
|2
|6
|90
|4.50
|Brasier, H, 6
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|4.44
|Danish, H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3.86
|Strahm, H, 8
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|9
|3.92
|Schreiber, S, 2-2
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.84
HBP_Danish (Cabrera).
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_2:53. A_29,168 (37,755).
