Sports News

Boston 6, Cleveland 3

The Associated Press
June 24, 2022 10:46 pm
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 6 12 6 6 7
Duran cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .262
Devers 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .331
Martinez dh 4 1 1 0 1 1 .325
Verdugo lf 5 0 2 1 0 0 .250
Story 2b 4 2 2 0 1 1 .228
Cordero 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .224
b-Dalbec ph-1b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .206
Vázquez c 4 0 1 0 1 0 .277
Bradley Jr. rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .222
a-Refsnyder ph-rf 2 1 1 1 1 1 .414
Arroyo ss 4 1 3 3 0 0 .211
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 3 12 3 0 7
Kwan lf 5 0 2 1 0 0 .286
Rosario ss 5 0 2 0 0 1 .278
Ramírez 3b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .299
Naylor 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .280
Gonzalez rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .311
Reyes dh 4 1 2 0 0 2 .205
Giménez 2b 4 2 3 1 0 0 .314
Hedges c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .162
c-Palacios ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .281
Straw cf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .204
Boston 011 000 301_6 12 0
Cleveland 010 100 001_3 12 1

a-walked for Bradley Jr. in the 7th. b-walked for Cordero in the 7th. c-struck out for Hedges in the 9th.

E_Rosario (6). LOB_Boston 12, Cleveland 9. 2B_Devers (25), Verdugo 2 (16), Refsnyder (4). HR_Devers (17), off Quantrill; Arroyo (4), off Shaw; Giménez (8), off Pivetta. RBIs_Arroyo 3 (13), Devers (44), Verdugo (36), Refsnyder (6), Straw (8), Giménez (34), Kwan (18). SB_Rosario (8), Giménez (6). CS_Vázquez (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 8 (Vázquez 3, Arroyo, Verdugo 2, Duran 2); Cleveland 4 (Ramírez 2, Gonzalez 2). RISP_Boston 0 for 9; Cleveland 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Naylor.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Gonzalez, Hedges, Gonzalez).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pivetta, W, 8-5 7 9 2 2 0 4 98 3.25
Schreiber, H, 12 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.81
Houck 1 3 1 1 0 2 21 3.57
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Quantrill 5 5 2 2 2 4 89 3.76
Hentges 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 1.44
Shaw, L, 3-1 2-3 2 3 3 1 0 20 4.70
Gose 1-3 1 0 0 2 0 17 3.44
Ramirez 2 3 1 1 1 1 40 6.97

Inherited runners-scored_Gose 1-1. IBB_off Gose (Story). HBP_Quantrill (Arroyo), Ramirez (Devers), Houck (Straw). WP_Ramirez.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:19. A_29,106 (34,788).

Top Stories