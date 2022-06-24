Boston 6, Cleveland 3

Boston

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

37

6

12

6

6

7 Duran cf

5

0

0

0

0

1

.262 Devers 3b

4

1

2

1

0

1

.331 Martinez dh

4

1

1

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 6 12 6 6 7 Duran cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .262 Devers 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .331 Martinez dh 4 1 1 0 1 1 .325 Verdugo lf 5 0 2 1 0 0 .250 Story 2b 4 2 2 0 1 1 .228 Cordero 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .224 b-Dalbec ph-1b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .206 Vázquez c 4 0 1 0 1 0 .277 Bradley Jr. rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .222 a-Refsnyder ph-rf 2 1 1 1 1 1 .414 Arroyo ss 4 1 3 3 0 0 .211

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 3 12 3 0 7 Kwan lf 5 0 2 1 0 0 .286 Rosario ss 5 0 2 0 0 1 .278 Ramírez 3b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .299 Naylor 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .280 Gonzalez rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .311 Reyes dh 4 1 2 0 0 2 .205 Giménez 2b 4 2 3 1 0 0 .314 Hedges c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .162 c-Palacios ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .281 Straw cf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .204

Boston 011 000 301_6 12 0 Cleveland 010 100 001_3 12 1

a-walked for Bradley Jr. in the 7th. b-walked for Cordero in the 7th. c-struck out for Hedges in the 9th.

E_Rosario (6). LOB_Boston 12, Cleveland 9. 2B_Devers (25), Verdugo 2 (16), Refsnyder (4). HR_Devers (17), off Quantrill; Arroyo (4), off Shaw; Giménez (8), off Pivetta. RBIs_Arroyo 3 (13), Devers (44), Verdugo (36), Refsnyder (6), Straw (8), Giménez (34), Kwan (18). SB_Rosario (8), Giménez (6). CS_Vázquez (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 8 (Vázquez 3, Arroyo, Verdugo 2, Duran 2); Cleveland 4 (Ramírez 2, Gonzalez 2). RISP_Boston 0 for 9; Cleveland 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Naylor.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Gonzalez, Hedges, Gonzalez).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pivetta, W, 8-5 7 9 2 2 0 4 98 3.25 Schreiber, H, 12 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.81 Houck 1 3 1 1 0 2 21 3.57

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Quantrill 5 5 2 2 2 4 89 3.76 Hentges 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 1.44 Shaw, L, 3-1 2-3 2 3 3 1 0 20 4.70 Gose 1-3 1 0 0 2 0 17 3.44 Ramirez 2 3 1 1 1 1 40 6.97

Inherited runners-scored_Gose 1-1. IBB_off Gose (Story). HBP_Quantrill (Arroyo), Ramirez (Devers), Houck (Straw). WP_Ramirez.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:19. A_29,106 (34,788).

