Boston 6, Cleveland 3

Boston
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
37
6
12
6
6
7
Duran cf
5
0
0
0
0
1
.262
Devers 3b
4
1
2
1
0
1
.331
Martinez dh
4
1
1
0
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|3
|12
|3
|0
|7
|
|Kwan lf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Ramírez 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.311
|Reyes dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.205
|Giménez 2b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.314
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.162
|c-Palacios ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.204
|Boston
|011
|000
|301_6
|12
|0
|Cleveland
|010
|100
|001_3
|12
|1
a-walked for Bradley Jr. in the 7th. b-walked for Cordero in the 7th. c-struck out for Hedges in the 9th.
E_Rosario (6). LOB_Boston 12, Cleveland 9. 2B_Devers (25), Verdugo 2 (16), Refsnyder (4). HR_Devers (17), off Quantrill; Arroyo (4), off Shaw; Giménez (8), off Pivetta. RBIs_Arroyo 3 (13), Devers (44), Verdugo (36), Refsnyder (6), Straw (8), Giménez (34), Kwan (18). SB_Rosario (8), Giménez (6). CS_Vázquez (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 8 (Vázquez 3, Arroyo, Verdugo 2, Duran 2); Cleveland 4 (Ramírez 2, Gonzalez 2). RISP_Boston 0 for 9; Cleveland 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Naylor.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Gonzalez, Hedges, Gonzalez).
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta, W, 8-5
|7
|
|9
|2
|2
|0
|4
|98
|3.25
|Schreiber, H, 12
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.81
|Houck
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|21
|3.57
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quantrill
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|4
|89
|3.76
|Hentges
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.44
|Shaw, L, 3-1
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|20
|4.70
|Gose
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|17
|3.44
|Ramirez
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|40
|6.97
Inherited runners-scored_Gose 1-1. IBB_off Gose (Story). HBP_Quantrill (Arroyo), Ramirez (Devers), Houck (Straw). WP_Ramirez.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:19. A_29,106 (34,788).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.