Boston 6, Detroit 2

Detroit Boston ab

r

h

bi ab

r

h

bi Totals

32

2

5

2 Totals

33

6

9

6 Reyes rf

4

0

0

0 Duran cf

4

1

1

2 Greene cf

4

1

1

0 Refsnyder... READ MORE

Detroit Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 2 5 2 Totals 33 6 9 6 Reyes rf 4 0 0 0 Duran cf 4 1 1 2 Greene cf 4 1 1 0 Refsnyder rf 4 2 2 2 Báez ss 3 1 2 2 Martinez dh 3 1 0 0 Cabrera dh 4 0 1 0 Bogaerts ss 3 0 1 0 H.Castro 3b 4 0 0 0 Verdugo lf 4 0 1 2 Grossman lf 3 0 0 0 Story 2b 4 0 1 0 Torkelson 1b 4 0 0 0 Vázquez c 4 1 2 0 Schoop 2b 3 0 1 0 Dalbec 1b 3 1 1 0 Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 Downs 3b 4 0 0 0

Detroit 200 000 000 — 2 Boston 004 020 00x — 6

E_Báez (9). DP_Detroit 1, Boston 0. LOB_Detroit 6, Boston 6. 2B_Schoop (12), Vázquez (13), Duran (3), Refsnyder (3). HR_Báez (6), Refsnyder (1). SB_Story (9).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit Skubal L,5-5 4 2-3 6 6 6 3 5 Jiménez 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 Peralta 1 1 0 0 0 0 Foley 1 1 0 0 0 3

Boston Wacha W,6-1 6 5 2 2 2 7 Diekman 1 0 0 0 1 1 Sawamura 2 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:03. A_35,180 (37,755).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.