Boston 6, Detroit 2

Detroit
Boston
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
32
2
5
2
Totals
33
6
9
6
Reyes rf
4
0
0
0
Duran cf
4
1
1
2
Greene cf
4
1
1
0
Refsnyder...
E_Báez (9). DP_Detroit 1, Boston 0. LOB_Detroit 6, Boston 6. 2B_Schoop (12), Vázquez (13), Duran (3), Refsnyder (3). HR_Báez (6), Refsnyder (1). SB_Story (9).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Skubal L,5-5
|4
|2-3
|6
|6
|6
|3
|5
|Jiménez
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Peralta
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Foley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wacha W,6-1
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|7
|Diekman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sawamura
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_3:03. A_35,180 (37,755).
