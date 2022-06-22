Trending:
Sports News

Boston 6, Detroit 2

The Associated Press
June 22, 2022 10:32 pm
Detroit Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 5 2 Totals 33 6 9 6
Reyes rf 4 0 0 0 Duran cf 4 1 1 2
Greene cf 4 1 1 0 Refsnyder rf 4 2 2 2
Báez ss 3 1 2 2 Martinez dh 3 1 0 0
Cabrera dh 4 0 1 0 Bogaerts ss 3 0 1 0
H.Castro 3b 4 0 0 0 Verdugo lf 4 0 1 2
Grossman lf 3 0 0 0 Story 2b 4 0 1 0
Torkelson 1b 4 0 0 0 Vázquez c 4 1 2 0
Schoop 2b 3 0 1 0 Dalbec 1b 3 1 1 0
Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 Downs 3b 4 0 0 0
Detroit 200 000 000 2
Boston 004 020 00x 6

E_Báez (9). DP_Detroit 1, Boston 0. LOB_Detroit 6, Boston 6. 2B_Schoop (12), Vázquez (13), Duran (3), Refsnyder (3). HR_Báez (6), Refsnyder (1). SB_Story (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Skubal L,5-5 4 2-3 6 6 6 3 5
Jiménez 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Peralta 1 1 0 0 0 0
Foley 1 1 0 0 0 3
Boston
Wacha W,6-1 6 5 2 2 2 7
Diekman 1 0 0 0 1 1
Sawamura 2 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:03. A_35,180 (37,755).

Top Stories