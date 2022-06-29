Boston 6, Toronto 5

Boston Toronto ab

r

h

bi ab

r

h

bi Totals

35

6

8

6 Totals

40

5

10

5 Refsnyder rf

3

0

0

1 Springer cf-rf

5

1

1

1 Devers 3b

4

1

0

0 Bichette... READ MORE

Boston Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 6 8 6 Totals 40 5 10 5 Refsnyder rf 3 0 0 1 Springer cf-rf 5 1 1 1 Devers 3b 4 1 0 0 Bichette ss 5 0 1 0 Martinez dh 4 1 0 1 Guerrero Jr. dh 5 0 0 0 Bogaerts ss 5 1 1 0 Kirk c 3 2 0 0 Verdugo lf 5 1 2 4 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 1 0 Vázquez c 3 0 1 0 Zimmer pr-cf 0 1 0 0 Story pr-2b 0 0 0 0 Hernández ph 1 0 0 0 Cordero 1b 5 1 4 0 Tapia rf-lf 4 0 2 1 Sánchez 2b 1 0 0 0 Moreno ph 1 0 0 0 Dalbec ph 1 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 5 1 2 0 Plawecki c 0 0 0 0 Espinal 2b 4 0 2 2 Bradley Jr. cf 4 1 0 0 Biggio 1b 4 0 1 1

Boston 001 002 000 3 — 6 Toronto 010 010 010 2 — 5

E_Kirk (2). DP_Boston 0, Toronto 1. LOB_Boston 8, Toronto 12. 2B_Cordero (12), Verdugo (17), Gurriel Jr. (19), Tapia (13), Biggio (8). HR_Verdugo (6), Springer (15). SB_Cordero (3). SF_Refsnyder (2). S_Sánchez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Pivetta 6 5 2 2 3 5 Schreiber H,14 1 0 0 0 0 1 Brasier BS,0-3 1 2 1 1 1 2 Strahm W,3-2 2 3 2 1 1 3

Toronto Manoah 7 6 3 2 1 6 Cimber 1 0 0 0 0 0 Romano 1 1 0 0 1 1 Phelps L,0-2 0 0 3 2 2 0 Mayza 1 1 0 0 1 0

Pivetta pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Phelps pitched to 3 batters in the 10th.

HBP_Pivetta (Kirk), Phelps (Martinez). WP_Schreiber.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:54. A_27,601 (53,506).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.