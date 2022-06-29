Boston 6, Toronto 5

Boston
Toronto
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
35
6
8
6
Totals
40
5
10
5
Refsnyder rf
3
0
0
1
Springer cf-rf
5
1
1
1
Devers 3b
4
1
0
0
Bichette...
|Boston
|001
|002
|000
|3
|—
|6
|Toronto
|010
|010
|010
|2
|—
|5
E_Kirk (2). DP_Boston 0, Toronto 1. LOB_Boston 8, Toronto 12. 2B_Cordero (12), Verdugo (17), Gurriel Jr. (19), Tapia (13), Biggio (8). HR_Verdugo (6), Springer (15). SB_Cordero (3). SF_Refsnyder (2). S_Sánchez (1).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pivetta
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Schreiber H,14
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brasier BS,0-3
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strahm W,3-2
|2
|
|3
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Manoah
|7
|
|6
|3
|2
|1
|6
|Cimber
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romano
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Phelps L,0-2
|0
|
|0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Mayza
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Pivetta pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Phelps pitched to 3 batters in the 10th.
HBP_Pivetta (Kirk), Phelps (Martinez). WP_Schreiber.
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_3:54. A_27,601 (53,506).
