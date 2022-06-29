Trending:
Boston 6, Toronto 5

The Associated Press
June 29, 2022 11:20 pm
Boston

Toronto

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
35
6
8
6

Totals
40
5
10
5

Refsnyder rf
3
0
0
1

Springer cf-rf
5
1
1
1

Devers 3b
4
1
0
0

Boston Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 6 8 6 Totals 40 5 10 5
Refsnyder rf 3 0 0 1 Springer cf-rf 5 1 1 1
Devers 3b 4 1 0 0 Bichette ss 5 0 1 0
Martinez dh 4 1 0 1 Guerrero Jr. dh 5 0 0 0
Bogaerts ss 5 1 1 0 Kirk c 3 2 0 0
Verdugo lf 5 1 2 4 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 1 0
Vázquez c 3 0 1 0 Zimmer pr-cf 0 1 0 0
Story pr-2b 0 0 0 0 Hernández ph 1 0 0 0
Cordero 1b 5 1 4 0 Tapia rf-lf 4 0 2 1
Sánchez 2b 1 0 0 0 Moreno ph 1 0 0 0
Dalbec ph 1 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 5 1 2 0
Plawecki c 0 0 0 0 Espinal 2b 4 0 2 2
Bradley Jr. cf 4 1 0 0 Biggio 1b 4 0 1 1
Boston 001 002 000 3 6
Toronto 010 010 010 2 5

E_Kirk (2). DP_Boston 0, Toronto 1. LOB_Boston 8, Toronto 12. 2B_Cordero (12), Verdugo (17), Gurriel Jr. (19), Tapia (13), Biggio (8). HR_Verdugo (6), Springer (15). SB_Cordero (3). SF_Refsnyder (2). S_Sánchez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Pivetta 6 5 2 2 3 5
Schreiber H,14 1 0 0 0 0 1
Brasier BS,0-3 1 2 1 1 1 2
Strahm W,3-2 2 3 2 1 1 3
Toronto
Manoah 7 6 3 2 1 6
Cimber 1 0 0 0 0 0
Romano 1 1 0 0 1 1
Phelps L,0-2 0 0 3 2 2 0
Mayza 1 1 0 0 1 0

Pivetta pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Phelps pitched to 3 batters in the 10th.

HBP_Pivetta (Kirk), Phelps (Martinez). WP_Schreiber.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:54. A_27,601 (53,506).

Top Stories