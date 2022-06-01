Boston 7, Cincinnati 1

Cincinnati Boston ab

r

h

bi ab

r

h

bi Totals

31

1

7

1 Totals

32

7

8

7 Senzel cf

4

0

1

1 Cordero rf

4

0

0

0 Drury 3b

4

0

2

0 Devers... READ MORE

Cincinnati Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 1 7 1 Totals 32 7 8 7 Senzel cf 4 0 1 1 Cordero rf 4 0 0 0 Drury 3b 4 0 2 0 Devers 3b 4 1 1 0 Stephenson c 4 0 0 0 Martinez dh 4 1 1 0 Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 Bogaerts ss 2 2 1 1 Farmer ss 3 0 1 0 Verdugo lf 3 2 2 2 Almora Jr. lf 3 0 1 0 Story 2b 3 1 1 0 Moustakas dh 3 0 0 0 Vázquez c 4 0 0 0 Aquino rf 3 1 2 0 Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 2 4 Reynolds 2b 2 0 0 0 Dalbec 1b 4 0 0 0 Lopez ph-2b 1 0 0 0

Cincinnati 000 001 000 — 1 Boston 000 400 03x — 7

E_Vázquez (3). DP_Cincinnati 0, Boston 3. LOB_Cincinnati 3, Boston 5. 2B_Story (10), Devers (21), Verdugo 2 (12). 3B_Bradley Jr. (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati Greene L,2-7 3 2-3 6 4 4 0 8 Cessa 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Gutierrez 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 Detwiler 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Hoffman 1 1 3 3 3 2

Boston Whitlock W,2-1 6 5 1 0 0 0 Houck H,1 2 1 0 0 0 1 Schreiber 1 1 0 0 0 0

WP_Hoffman.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:40. A_30,219 (37,755).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.