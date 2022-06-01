Trending:
Boston 7, Cincinnati 1

The Associated Press
June 1, 2022 10:14 pm
Cincinnati

Boston

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
31
1
7
1

Totals
32
7
8
7

Senzel cf
4
0
1
1

Cordero rf
4
0
0
0

Drury 3b
4
0
2
0

Devers...

Cincinnati Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 1 7 1 Totals 32 7 8 7
Senzel cf 4 0 1 1 Cordero rf 4 0 0 0
Drury 3b 4 0 2 0 Devers 3b 4 1 1 0
Stephenson c 4 0 0 0 Martinez dh 4 1 1 0
Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 Bogaerts ss 2 2 1 1
Farmer ss 3 0 1 0 Verdugo lf 3 2 2 2
Almora Jr. lf 3 0 1 0 Story 2b 3 1 1 0
Moustakas dh 3 0 0 0 Vázquez c 4 0 0 0
Aquino rf 3 1 2 0 Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 2 4
Reynolds 2b 2 0 0 0 Dalbec 1b 4 0 0 0
Lopez ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Cincinnati 000 001 000 1
Boston 000 400 03x 7

E_Vázquez (3). DP_Cincinnati 0, Boston 3. LOB_Cincinnati 3, Boston 5. 2B_Story (10), Devers (21), Verdugo 2 (12). 3B_Bradley Jr. (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Greene L,2-7 3 2-3 6 4 4 0 8
Cessa 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Gutierrez 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Detwiler 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Hoffman 1 1 3 3 3 2
Boston
Whitlock W,2-1 6 5 1 0 0 0
Houck H,1 2 1 0 0 0 1
Schreiber 1 1 0 0 0 0

WP_Hoffman.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:40. A_30,219 (37,755).

