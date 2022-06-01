Boston 7, Cincinnati 1

Cincinnati
Boston
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
31
1
7
1
Totals
32
7
8
7
Senzel cf
4
0
1
1
Cordero rf
4
0
0
0
Drury 3b
4
0
2
0
Devers...
|
|
|Cincinnati
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|Boston
|000
|400
|03x
|—
|7
E_Vázquez (3). DP_Cincinnati 0, Boston 3. LOB_Cincinnati 3, Boston 5. 2B_Story (10), Devers (21), Verdugo 2 (12). 3B_Bradley Jr. (1).
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Greene L,2-7
|3
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|0
|8
|Cessa
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gutierrez
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Detwiler
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hoffman
|1
|
|1
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Whitlock W,2-1
|6
|
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Houck H,1
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Schreiber
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Hoffman.
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_2:40. A_30,219 (37,755).
