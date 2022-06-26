Boston 8, Cleveland 3

Boston
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
39
8
15
6
11
5
Duran cf
5
1
2
0
1
0
.327
Devers 3b
5
1
3
1
1
0
.334
Martinez dh
5
1
3
2
a-pinch hit for Cordero in the 6th.
E_Devers (10), Giménez (4). LOB_Boston 16, Cleveland 7. 2B_Cordero (10), Vázquez 2 (15), Duran (5), Martinez (24), Reyes (4), Straw (12), Ramírez 2 (23). RBIs_Vázquez (30), Martinez 2 (32), Story 2 (50), Devers (45), Gonzalez (14), Miller (33), Giménez (35). SB_Story (10). CS_Duran (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 9 (Bogaerts 2, Bradley Jr. 2, Verdugo, Dalbec, Story 3); Cleveland 3 (Giménez, Reyes, Maile). RISP_Boston 6 for 20; Cleveland 2 for 14.
Runners moved up_Vázquez, Bradley Jr., Gonzalez, Maile. LIDP_Rosario. GIDP_Vázquez, Dalbec, Clement, Rosario.
DP_Boston 3 (Bogaerts, Story, Cordero; Devers, Story, Devers; Story, Cordero); Cleveland 2 (Rosario, Giménez, Miller; Ramírez, Giménez, Miller).
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill, W, 4-4
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|4
|5
|83
|4.09
|Brasier
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.28
|Robles
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|4.91
|Houck
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.42
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Civale, L, 2-4
|4
|
|8
|3
|3
|3
|2
|87
|7.20
|Gose
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|23
|3.26
|Hentges
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|30
|2.08
|Tully
|3
|
|5
|3
|3
|4
|1
|62
|7.20
IBB_off Civale (Devers), off Tully (Bogaerts). HBP_Civale (Bogaerts). WP_Tully.
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_3:22. A_20,663 (34,788).
