Boston 8, Cleveland 3

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 8 15 6 11 5 Duran cf 5 1 2 0 1 0 .327 Devers 3b 5 1 3 1 1 0 .334 Martinez dh 5 1 3 2 1 0 .329 Bogaerts ss 3 1 0 0 2 2 .330 Verdugo lf 3 0 2 0 3 0 .256 Story 2b 6 0 2 2 0 0 .227 Cordero 1b 2 1 1 0 1 1 .228 a-Dalbec ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Vázquez c 4 2 2 1 1 0 .282 Bradley Jr. rf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .215

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 8 3 4 8 Miller 1b 3 0 1 1 2 1 .258 Rosario ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .275 Ramírez 3b 4 1 3 0 0 1 .303 Reyes dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .209 Gonzalez rf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .303 Giménez 2b 3 0 2 1 1 0 .318 Clement lf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .196 Maile c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .190 Straw cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .202

Boston 001 202 102_8 15 1 Cleveland 000 001 110_3 8 1

a-pinch hit for Cordero in the 6th.

E_Devers (10), Giménez (4). LOB_Boston 16, Cleveland 7. 2B_Cordero (10), Vázquez 2 (15), Duran (5), Martinez (24), Reyes (4), Straw (12), Ramírez 2 (23). RBIs_Vázquez (30), Martinez 2 (32), Story 2 (50), Devers (45), Gonzalez (14), Miller (33), Giménez (35). SB_Story (10). CS_Duran (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 9 (Bogaerts 2, Bradley Jr. 2, Verdugo, Dalbec, Story 3); Cleveland 3 (Giménez, Reyes, Maile). RISP_Boston 6 for 20; Cleveland 2 for 14.

Runners moved up_Vázquez, Bradley Jr., Gonzalez, Maile. LIDP_Rosario. GIDP_Vázquez, Dalbec, Clement, Rosario.

DP_Boston 3 (Bogaerts, Story, Cordero; Devers, Story, Devers; Story, Cordero); Cleveland 2 (Rosario, Giménez, Miller; Ramírez, Giménez, Miller).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hill, W, 4-4 6 5 1 1 4 5 83 4.09 Brasier 1 1 1 0 0 1 16 4.28 Robles 1 2 1 1 0 1 16 4.91 Houck 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.42

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Civale, L, 2-4 4 8 3 3 3 2 87 7.20 Gose 1 0 0 0 2 2 23 3.26 Hentges 1 2 2 2 2 0 30 2.08 Tully 3 5 3 3 4 1 62 7.20

IBB_off Civale (Devers), off Tully (Bogaerts). HBP_Civale (Bogaerts). WP_Tully.

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:22. A_20,663 (34,788).

