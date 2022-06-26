On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Boston 8, Cleveland 3

The Associated Press
June 26, 2022 5:20 pm
Boston Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 8 15 6 Totals 33 3 8 3
Duran cf 5 1 2 0 Miller 1b 3 0 1 1
Devers 3b 5 1 3 1 Rosario ss 3 1 0 0
Martinez dh 5 1 3 2 Ramírez 3b 4 1 3 0
Bogaerts ss 3 1 0 0 Reyes dh 4 0 1 0
Verdugo lf 3 0 2 0 Gonzalez rf 4 0 0 1
Story 2b 6 0 2 2 Giménez 2b 3 0 2 1
Cordero 1b 2 1 1 0 Clement lf 4 1 0 0
Dalbec ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Maile c 4 0 0 0
Vázquez c 4 2 2 1 Straw cf 4 0 1 0
Bradley Jr. rf 4 1 0 0
Boston 001 202 102 8
Cleveland 000 001 110 3

E_Devers (10), Giménez (4). DP_Boston 3, Cleveland 2. LOB_Boston 16, Cleveland 7. 2B_Cordero (10), Vázquez 2 (15), Duran (5), Martinez (24), Reyes (4), Straw (12), Ramírez 2 (23). SB_Story (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Hill W,4-4 6 5 1 1 4 5
Brasier 1 1 1 0 0 1
Robles 1 2 1 1 0 1
Houck 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cleveland
Civale L,2-4 4 8 3 3 3 2
Gose 1 0 0 0 2 2
Hentges 1 2 2 2 2 0
Tully 3 5 3 3 4 1

HBP_Civale (Bogaerts). WP_Tully.

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:22. A_20,663 (34,788).

