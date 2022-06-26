Boston 8, Cleveland 3

Boston
Cleveland
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
39
8
15
6
Totals
33
3
8
3
Duran cf
5
1
2
0
Miller 1b
3
0
1
1
Devers 3b
5
1
3
1
Rosario...
E_Devers (10), Giménez (4). DP_Boston 3, Cleveland 2. LOB_Boston 16, Cleveland 7. 2B_Cordero (10), Vázquez 2 (15), Duran (5), Martinez (24), Reyes (4), Straw (12), Ramírez 2 (23). SB_Story (10).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hill W,4-4
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|4
|5
|Brasier
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Robles
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Houck
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Civale L,2-4
|4
|
|8
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Gose
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Hentges
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Tully
|3
|
|5
|3
|3
|4
|1
HBP_Civale (Bogaerts). WP_Tully.
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_3:22. A_20,663 (34,788).
