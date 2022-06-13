Braves Albies leaves game with fractured left foot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies left Monday’s game against the Washington Nationals in the fifth inning with a fractured left foot the team announced. Batting in the top of the fifth, Albies grounded to short and fell as he was leaving the batters box. Albies appeared to be trying to keep weight off his left leg as he left the field. The two-time All-Star is hitting .244 with eight homers and... READ MORE

WASHINGTON (AP) — Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies left Monday’s game against the Washington Nationals in the fifth inning with a fractured left foot the team announced.

Batting in the top of the fifth, Albies grounded to short and fell as he was leaving the batters box. Albies appeared to be trying to keep weight off his left leg as he left the field.

The two-time All-Star is hitting .244 with eight homers and a .694 OPS in 62 games this season. The 25-year-old batted .259 with a career-high 30 homers and a .799 OPS last season.

Orlando Arcia replaced Albies at second base to start the bottom of the fifth inning.

