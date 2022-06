Braves beat Pirates 4-2, extend NL-best winning streak to 9

ATLANTA (AP) — Spencer Strider outpitched Roansy Contreras in a matchup of hard-throwing rookies, Dansby Swanson had three hits, including a two-run homer, and the Atlanta Braves stretched their winning streak to nine games with a 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night. It’s the longest winning streak in the National League this season. Houston and the New York Yankees have had 11-game streaks. Atlanta’s winning streak is its longest since another nine-game... READ MORE

ATLANTA (AP) — Spencer Strider outpitched Roansy Contreras in a matchup of hard-throwing rookies, Dansby Swanson had three hits, including a two-run homer, and the Atlanta Braves stretched their winning streak to nine games with a 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night.

It’s the longest winning streak in the National League this season. Houston and the New York Yankees have had 11-game streaks.

Atlanta’s winning streak is its longest since another nine-game run from Aug. 13-22, 2021.

Strider (2-2) allowed only four hits with eight strikeouts and one walk in 5 2/3 scoreless innings. Strider, making his first home start and only his third overall, pitched into the sixth inning for the first time. Kenley Jansen got three outs in the ninth for his 17th save in 20 chances.

Contreras (1-1) had seven strikeouts in his fourth start. The 22-year-old right-hander from the Dominican Republic allowed four runs — three earned — and eight hits with one walk in 4 2/3 innings.

PHILLIES 7, DIAMONDBACKS 5

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins hit a pair of solo home runs and Kyle Schwarber added a three-run shot to lead Philadelphia to its eighth straight win.

The Phillies are 7-0 under interim manager Rob Thomson.

Hoskins staked Kyle Gibson (4-2) to an early lead with a one-out solo homer in the first inning. Schwarber hit a three-run shot in the second for a 5-0 lead.

Gibson gave up Daulton Varsho’s ninth homer of the year in the sixth. Corey Knebel worked the ninth for his 11th save.

Zac Gallen (4-2) gave up seven hits and six runs in just 1 1/3 innings and the shortest start of his career.

NATIONALS 11, BREWERS 5

WASHINGTON (AP) — Josh Bell and Keibert Ruiz hit home runs on consecutive pitches in the sixth inning, and Washington sent Milwaukee to its season-high seventh straight loss.

Nelson Cruz and Maikel Franco also homered for the Nationals, who snapped a three-game skid in the opener of a 10-day, 11-game homestand. Washington’s 19 hits were its most since posting a season-high 22 at San Francisco on April 29.

Aaron Ashby (1-5) yielded six runs and 13 hits — five on 0-2 counts — and dropped back-to-back starts for the first time this season.

Jace Peterson hit a two-run homer in the second and added a sacrifice fly in the fourth off Washington starter Erick Fedde (4-4), who allowed four hits and struck out four in 5 2/3 innings.

GUARDIANS 3, ATHLETICS 2

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez doubled twice and homered to begin a three-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning as Cleveland sent Oakland to its 10th straight loss.

The A’s are struck in their first double-digit skid since 2011. Oakland has the worst record in the American League at 20-40 and has not won since May 29 against Texas.

Ramírez hit his 16th homer to lead off the ninth against Dany Jiménez (2-4) to make it 2-1. Cleveland then loaded the bases with no outs and Owen Miller hit a tying sacrifice fly. Sam Moll relieved and gave up an infield single to Steven Kwan that loaded the bases. Luke Maile followed with a sacrifice fly.

Converted outfielder Anthony Gose (2-0) struck out two of the three batters he faced in the ninth.

Oakland starter Paul Blackburn pitched eight shutout innings in the longest outing of his career, allowing four hits and striking out three.

BLUE JAYS 10, TIGERS 1

DETROIT (AP) — Lourdes Gurriel Jr., George Springer and Bo Bichette homered in a four-run second inning, Jose Berrios pitched eight strong innings and Toronto routed Detroit.

Springer reached base four times while scoring three runs and knocking in a pair. Gurriel and Bichette added run-scoring doubles and the Blue Jays had eight extra-base hits during the first six innings. Toronto has won 12 of its last 15 games, scoring six or more runs in 11 of those victories.

Berrios (5-2) allowed one run and five hits. He struck out five.

Detroit starter Elvin Rodriguez (0-2) was pounded for eight runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings. Pinch-hitter Willi Castro ended Berrios’ shutout bid with a bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the eighth.

