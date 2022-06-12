On Air: Foodie and the Beast
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Brazil’s Haddad Maia wins Nottingham Open for 1st WTA title

The Associated Press
June 12, 2022 11:25 am
< a min read
      

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil captured her first WTA title by winning the Nottingham Open thanks to a 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 victory over Alison Riske of the United States on Sunday.

The seventh-seeded Haddad Maia consigned the sixth-seeded Riske to a second loss in the final of the grass-court tournament in central England, after 2016.

Haddad Maia beat top-seeded Maria Sakkari on the way to the final and became the first...

READ MORE

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil captured her first WTA title by winning the Nottingham Open thanks to a 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 victory over Alison Riske of the United States on Sunday.

The seventh-seeded Haddad Maia consigned the sixth-seeded Riske to a second loss in the final of the grass-court tournament in central England, after 2016.

Haddad Maia beat top-seeded Maria Sakkari on the way to the final and became the first Brazilian title winner on the WTA tour since Teliana Pereira in 2015.

In the men’s event, top-seeded Dan Evans of Britain was playing third-seeded Jordan Thompson in the final later Sunday.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|19 CDW Executive SummIT Series: CDW...
6|19 Pink22
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories