Brewers play the Cardinals leading series 1-0

St. Louis Cardinals (38-31, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (39-30, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-0, 6.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, three strikeouts); Brewers: Chi Chi Gonzalez (0-0, 7.71 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, four strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -150, Brewers +130; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers bring a 1-0 advantage into the latest game of the series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Milwaukee has a 39-30 record overall and a 16-12 record at home. The Brewers are 28-7 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

St. Louis is 17-18 in road games and 38-31 overall. The Cardinals have a 14-3 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the 10th time this season. The Brewers lead the season series 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames has nine doubles, 13 home runs and 33 RBI for the Brewers. Hunter Renfroe is 8-for-37 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 16 home runs while slugging .614. Brendan Donovan is 15-for-42 with five doubles and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .249 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .276 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (forearm), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Kolten Wong: 10-Day IL (calf), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (groin), Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (ankle), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring)

Cardinals: Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

