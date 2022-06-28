Brewers try to extend road win streak in matchup with the Rays

Milwaukee Brewers (42-33, first in the NL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (40-32, fourth in the AL East) St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (0-0); Rays: TBD FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -119, Brewers +100; over/under is 7 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will try to keep a three-game road win streak going when they visit the Tampa Bay Rays. Tampa Bay is 40-32 overall and 25-15 in... READ MORE

Milwaukee Brewers (42-33, first in the NL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (40-32, fourth in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (0-0); Rays: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -119, Brewers +100; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will try to keep a three-game road win streak going when they visit the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay is 40-32 overall and 25-15 in home games. The Rays are 24-13 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Milwaukee has a 42-33 record overall and a 23-18 record in road games. The Brewers have a 31-7 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Arozarena has 16 doubles, two triples and seven home runs for the Rays. Isaac Paredes is 11-for-27 with two doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez has 16 doubles and 13 home runs for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 11-for-41 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .254 batting average, 3.17 ERA, even run differential

Brewers: 7-3, .245 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Kevin Kiermaier: 10-Day IL (hip), Drew Rasmussen: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Zunino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Hunter Renfroe: 10-Day IL (calf), Miguel Sanchez: 15-Day IL (right ucl), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (forearm), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Kolten Wong: 10-Day IL (calf), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (ankle), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

