Canada a final pre-Open test as Saudi-backed series starts

PGA TOUR

RBC CANADIAN OPEN

Site: Toronto.

Course: St. George’s Golf & CC. Yardage: 7,014. Par: 70.

Prize money: $8.7 million. Winner’s share: $1.566 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Rory McIlroy (2019).

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Billy Horschel won the Memorial.

Notes: The fourth-oldest national open in the world resumes after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rory McIlroy defends the title he won in 2019. … Title sponsor RBC ended its endorsement deals with Dustin Johnson and Graeme McDowell after both signed up for the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational outside London this week. … This is the sixth time St. George’s has hosted the Canadian Open and the first since Carl Pettersen won in 2010. … The field includes Justin Thomas, who wants to play a week before the majors this year. It worked the first time. He won the PGA Championship a week after the AT&T Byron Nelson. … Former Masters champion Mike Weir is among the Canadians playing in his national open. … Masters champion Scottie Scheffler leads a field that features four of the top 10 in the world. … Lee Trevino (1971) and Tiger Woods (2000) are the only players to have won the U.S. Open, Canadian Open and British Open in the same year.

Next week: U.S. Open.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

LIV GOLF INVESTMENTS

LIV GOLF INVITATIONAL-LONDON

Site: Hertfordshire, England.

Course: Centurion GC. Yardage: 7,047. Par: 70.

Prize money: $25 million ($20 million individual, $5 million team). Winner’s share: $4 million, $3 million for winning team.

Television: LIVgolf.com, Facebook, YouTube.

Defending champion: Inaugural event.

Notes: This is the first in a series of eight tournaments funded by Saudi Arabia through the LIV Golf Investments. … Five of the eight tournaments are scheduled for the United States, two at courses run by former President Donald Trump. … Dustin Johnson at No. 15 is among four players from the top 50 in the world playing for a $20 million purse, with a $5 million purse going toward a team event. … The 51-year-old Phil Mickelson was the last player to sign up for the new series. The 12 four-man teams are to be drafted before the tournaments. … The 13 PGA Tour members in the field are likely to face some form of suspension because the tour did not provide them media rights releases. … The winner gets $4 million, the richest payoff in golf based on a 54-hole tournament. … The tournament has a shotgun start. … Six players, including Kevin Na, Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace, have resigned their PGA Tour memberships ahead of any disciplinary action. … Several players have been given a signing bonus, with The Daily Telegraph reporting Johnson received $150 million.

Next tournament: LIV Golf Invitational-Portland on July 1-3.

Online: https://www.livgolf.com/

___

LPGA TOUR

SHOPRITE LPGA CLASSIC

Site: Galloway, New Jersey.

Course: Seaview (Bay Course). Yardage: Par:

Prize money: $1.75 million. Winner’s share: $262,500.

Television: Friday, 12:30-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, noon to 1 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1-3 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Celine Boutier.

Race to CME Globe leader: Minjee Lee.

Last week: Minjee Lee won the U.S. Women’s Open.

Notes: Minjee Lee is the third Australian to win at least two LPGA majors, joining Jan Stephenson and Karrie Webb. … Lee won $1.8 million at the U.S. Women’s Open, more than the entire purse at the ShopRite LPGA Classic. … U.S. Women’s Open runner-up Mina Harigae, who won over $1 million for finishing second, is in the field. … The field also includes Jin Young Ko, the No. 1 player in women’s golf, Lydia Ko and Inbee Park. Park, a two-time Women’s Open champion, chose not to play last week. … Webb, the 41-year-old Hall of Famer, is making a rare start on the LPGA Tour. … The tournament dates to 1986, when it was won by Juli Inkster. … Anna Nordqvist (2015-16) is the only back-to-back winner of the Shoprite LPGA Classic. … In the 14th tournament of the year, Lee became the first multiple winner on the LPGA Tour this year. … Lee went over $11 million in career earnings with her U.S. Women’s Open victory. … Lee is the first player since In Gee Chun in 2015 and 2016 to win majors in consecutive years.

Next week: Meijer LPGA Classic.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

AMERICAN FAMILY INSURANCE CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Madison, Wisconsin.

Course: University Ridge GC. Yardage: 7,083. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2.4 million. Winner’s share: $360,000.

Television: Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Saturday, 8-10 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Sunday, 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Jerry Kelly.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Steven Alker.

Last week: Jerry Kelly won the Principal Charity Classic.

Notes: Jerry Kelly now has at least one victory in each of his five seasons on the PGA Tour Champions. … The tournament is hosted by Steve Stricker, a Wisconsin native and the winning Ryder Cup captain at Whistling Straits last year. … Bernhard Langer tied for third last week and now has seven top-10 finishes in nine stars on the PGA Tour Champions this year. … One week after winning his first senior major, Steven Alker finished two shots behind in a tie for third in Iowa. It was his sixth consecutive finish in the top three and the seventh time in 10 tournaments this year he has finished third or better. … Jay Haas, 68, had a 66 in Iowa to shoot his age or better for the sixth time. He had a 67 three times last year and had rounds of 65 and 64 two years ago when he was 65. … Kelly, a Wisconsin native, has won the last two times at the American Family Insurance Championship. It was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Next tournament: U.S. Senior Open on June 23-26.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/champions.html

___

EUROPEAN TOUR AND LADIES EUROPEAN TOUR

VOLVO CAR SCANDINAVIAN MIXED

Site: Tylosand, Sweden.

Course: Halmstad GC. Yardage: 6,909 Par: 72 (Men); Yardage: 6,681. Par: 72 (Women).

Prize money: $2 million. Winner’s share: $333,333.

Television: Thursday, 7 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Friday, 7-9:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 7:30-11 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Jonathan Caldwell.

DP World Tour points leader: Rory McIlroy.

Last week: Kalle Samooja won the Porsche European Open.

Notes: The tournament features a 156-player field divided evenly among men and women playing from separate tees, competing for one prize fund and one trophy. … Alice Hewson finished third, the highest of women, when the format made its debut last year. … Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson and Annika Sorenstam serve as the tournament hosts. … Sorenstam will be competing for the second straight week, after missing the cut in the U.S. Women’s Open last week at Pine Needles. … Alex Noren is among those in the field who are playing in the U.S. Open next week outside Boston. … The tournament is opposite the LIV Golf Invitational, one reason why European tour players in the Saudi-funded league were denied releases. … The tournament’s history dates to 1991 when it started as the Scandinavian Masters, won by Colin Montgomerie by one shot over Seve Ballesteros. … Noren was a two-time winner of the Scandinavian Masters.

Next week: U.S. Open.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/ and https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

___

KORN FERRY TOUR

BMW CHARITY PRO-AM

Site: Greer, South Carolina.

Course: Thornblade Club. Yardage: 7,040. Par: 71.

Prize money: $750,000. Winner’s share; $135,000.

Television: Thursday, noon to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 8:30-10:30 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Saturday, 10 p.m. to midnight (Golf Channel-Tape Delay); Sunday, 8-10 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay).

Previous winner: Mito Pereira.

Points leader: Carl Yuan.

Last week: Davis Thompson won the Rex Hospital Open.

Next week: Wichita Open.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour.html

___

OTHER TOURS

USGA: Curtis Cup, Merion GC, Ardmore, Pennsylvania. Defending champions: United States. Television: Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-5:30 p.m. (Peacock); Saturday, 10-11 a.m. (Peacock), 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Golf Channel), 4-5 p.m. (Peacock), 5-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. (Peacock), 5-7 p.m. (Golf Channel). Online: https://www.usga.org/

Epson Tour: Carolina Golf Classic, Kinston CC, Kinston, North Carolina. Previous winner: Sophia Schubert. Online: https://www.epsontour.com/

Japan Golf Tour: Aso Iizuka Challenge, Aso Iizuka GC, Fukuoka, Japan. Defending champion: New event. Online: https://www.jgto.org/en/

Challenge Tour: Emporda Challenge, Emporda Golf, Girona, Spain. Previous winner: Julien Brun. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/challenge-tour/

Sunshine Tour: KitKat Group Pro-Am, Irene CC, Centurion, South Africa. Defending champion: Rhys Enoch. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

PGA Tour Latinoamerica: Bucaramanga Championship, Club Campestre de Bucaramanga, Bucaramanga, Colombia. Defending champion: New event. Online: https://www.pgatour.com/la/en.html

Japan LPGA: Ai Miyazato Suntory Ladies Open, Rokko Kokusai GC, Hyogo, Japan. Defending champion: Serena Aoki. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korean LPGA: Celltrion Queens Masters, Seolhaeone GC, Gonghang, South Korea. Defending champion: Min Ji Park. Online: https://www.klpga.co.kr/

European Legends Tour: Jersey Legends, La Moye GC, Jersey, England. Defending champion: New event. Online: https://www.legendstour.com/

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

