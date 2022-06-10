Canadian Football League

On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
All times EDT
East Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Toronto 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Hamilton 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Montreal 0 1 0 .000 27 30
Ottawa 0 0 0 .000 0 0
West Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Winnipeg 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Saskatchewan 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Calgary 1 0 0 1.000 30 27
BC 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Edmonton 0 0 0 .000 0 0

___

Thursday’s Game

Calgary 30, Montreal 27

Friday’s Game

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hamilton at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at BC, 10 p.m.

