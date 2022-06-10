Canadian Football League

|All times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Toronto
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Hamilton
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Montreal
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|27
|30
|Ottawa
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Winnipeg
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Saskatchewan
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Calgary
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|30
|27
|BC
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Edmonton
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
___
Calgary 30, Montreal 27
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.
Hamilton at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at BC, 10 p.m.
