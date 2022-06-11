Canadian Football League

All times EDT East Division W L T Pct PF PA Toronto 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Hamilton 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Montreal 0 1 0 .000 27 30 Ottawa 0 0 0 .000 0 0 West Division W L T Pct PF PA Winnipeg 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Saskatchewan 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Calgary 1 0 0 1.000 30 27 BC 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Edmonton 0 0 0 .000 0 0

___

Thursday’s Game

Calgary 30, Montreal 27

Friday’s Game

Winnipeg 19, Ottawa 17

Saturday’s Games

Hamilton at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at BC, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.