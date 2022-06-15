On Air: IT Innovation Insider
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Canadian Football League

The Associated Press
June 15, 2022 11:35 am
< a min read
      
All times EDT
East Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Toronto 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Ottawa 0 1 0 .000 17 19
Montreal 0 1 0 .000 27 30
Hamilton 0 1 0 .000 13 30
West Division
W L T Pct PF PA
BC 1 0 0 .000 59 15
Saskatchewan 1 0 0 1.000 30 13
Calgary 1 0 0 1.000 30 27
Winnipeg 1 0 0 1.000 19 17
Edmonton 0 1 0 .000 15 59

___

Thursday’s Game

Montreal at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Game

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Calgary at Hamilton, 6:30 p.m.

Saskatchewan at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|22 2022 - FAR Supplement - HHSAR - Health...
6|22 Automate The Complete IT Asset...
6|22 VMware Cloud on AWS Demo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories