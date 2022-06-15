Canadian Football League

All times EDT East Division W L T Pct PF PA Toronto 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Ottawa 0 1 0 .000 17 19 Montreal 0 1 0 .000 27 30 Hamilton 0 1 0 .000 13 30 West Division W L T Pct PF PA BC 1 0 0 .000 59 15 Saskatchewan 1 0 0 1.000 30 13 Calgary 1 0 0 1.000 30 27 Winnipeg 1 0 0 1.000 19 17 Edmonton 0 1 0 .000 15 59

___

Thursday’s Game

Montreal at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Game

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Calgary at Hamilton, 6:30 p.m.

Saskatchewan at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

