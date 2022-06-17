Canadian Football League

All times EDT East Division W L T Pct PF PA Toronto 1 0 0 1.000 20 19 Hamilton 0 1 0 .000 13 30 Ottawa 0 2 0 .000 29 38 Montreal 0 2 0 .000 46 50 West Division W L T Pct PF PA Winnipeg 2 0 0 1.000 38 29 BC 1 0 0 1.000 59 15 Saskatchewan 1 0 0 1.000 30 13 Calgary 1 0 0 1.000 30 27 Edmonton 0 1 0 .000 15 59

WEEK TWO Thursday’s Game

Toronto 20, Montreal 19

Friday’s Game

Winnipeg 19, Ottawa 12

Saturday’s Games

Calgary at Hamilton, 6:30 p.m.

Saskatchewan at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

