Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Canadian Football League

The Associated Press
June 17, 2022 10:22 pm
< a min read
      
All times EDT
East Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Toronto 1 0 0 1.000 20 19
Hamilton 0 1 0 .000 13 30
Ottawa 0 2 0 .000 29 38
Montreal 0 2 0 .000 46 50
West Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Winnipeg 2 0 0 1.000 38 29
BC 1 0 0 1.000 59 15
Saskatchewan 1 0 0 1.000 30 13
Calgary 1 0 0 1.000 30 27
Edmonton 0 1 0 .000 15 59

___

WEEK TWO
Thursday’s Game

Toronto 20, Montreal 19

Friday’s Game

Winnipeg 19, Ottawa 12

Saturday’s Games

Calgary at Hamilton, 6:30 p.m.

Saskatchewan at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 2022 Procurement Playbook - HHS -...
6|24 Understanding Your Survivor Benefits
6|24 Atlanta Red Hat User Group
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories