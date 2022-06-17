Canadian Football League

|All times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Toronto
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|20
|19
|Hamilton
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|13
|30
|Ottawa
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|29
|38
|Montreal
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|46
|50
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Winnipeg
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|38
|29
|BC
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|59
|15
|Saskatchewan
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|30
|13
|Calgary
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|30
|27
|Edmonton
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|15
|59
___
Toronto 20, Montreal 19
Winnipeg 19, Ottawa 12
Calgary at Hamilton, 6:30 p.m.
Saskatchewan at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
<
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.