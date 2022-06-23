Canadian Football League

|All times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Toronto
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|20
|19
|Montreal
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|83
|63
|Ottawa
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|29
|38
|Hamilton
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|43
|63
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Winnipeg
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|38
|29
|Calgary
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|63
|57
|Saskatchewan
|2
|1
|0
|0.666
|69
|66
|BC
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|59
|15
|Edmonton
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|31
|85
Toronto 20, Montreal 19
Winnipeg 19, Ottawa 12
Calgary 33, Hamilton 30, OT
Saskatchewan 26, Edmonton 16
|WEEK THREE
|Thursday’s Game
Montreal 37, Saskatchewan 13
Hamilton at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 7 p.m.
Toronto at British Columbia, 10 p.m.
