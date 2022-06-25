Canadian Football League

All times EDT East Division W L T Pct PF PA Toronto 1 0 0 1.000 20 19 Montreal 1 2 0 .333 83 63 Ottawa 0 2 0 .000 29 38 Hamilton 0 3 0 .000 55 89 West Division W L T Pct PF PA Winnipeg 3 0 0 1.000 64 41 Calgary 2 0 0 1.000 63 57 Saskatchewan 2 1 0 0.666 69 66 BC 1 0 0 1.000 59 15 Edmonton 0 2 0 .000 31 85

WEEK TWO Thursday’s Game

Toronto 20, Montreal 19

Friday’s Game

Winnipeg 19, Ottawa 12

Saturday’s Games

Calgary 33, Hamilton 30, OT

Saskatchewan 26, Edmonton 16

WEEK THREE Thursday’s Game

Montreal 37, Saskatchewan 13

Friday’s Game

Winnipeg 26, Hamilton 12

Saturday’s Games

Edmonton at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Toronto at British Columbia, 10 p.m.

