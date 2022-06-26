Canadian Football League

|All times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Toronto
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|23
|63
|Montreal
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|83
|63
|Ottawa
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|29
|38
|Hamilton
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|55
|89
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Calgary
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|93
|80
|Winnipeg
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|64
|41
|BC
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|103
|18
|Saskatchewan
|2
|1
|0
|0.666
|69
|66
|Edmonton
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|54
|115
___
Toronto 20, Montreal 19
Winnipeg 19, Ottawa 12
Calgary 33, Hamilton 30, OT
Saskatchewan 26, Edmonton 16
|WEEK THREE
|Thursday’s Game
Montreal 37, Saskatchewan 13
Winnipeg 26, Hamilton 12
Calgary 30, Edmonton 23
BC 44, Toronto 3
