Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Canadian Football League

The Associated Press
June 30, 2022 10:38 pm
< a min read
      
All times EDT
East Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Toronto 1 1 0 .500 23 63
Montreal 1 2 0 .333 83 63
Ottawa 0 3 0 .000 60 72
Hamilton 0 3 0 .000 55 89
West Division
W L T Pct PF PA
BC 3 0 0 1.000 137 49
Calgary 3 0 0 1.000 93 80
Winnipeg 3 0 0 1.000 64 41
Saskatchewan 2 1 0 0.666 69 66
Edmonton 0 3 0 .000 54 115

___

WEEK THREE
Thursday’s Game

Montreal 37, Saskatchewan 13

Friday’s Game

Winnipeg 26, Hamilton 12

Saturday’s Games

Calgary 30, Edmonton 23

BC 44, Toronto 3

WEEK FOUR
Thursday’s Game

BC 34, Ottawa 31

Friday’s Game

Edmonton at Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Montreal at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|7 Splunk Security Ninja Workshop EMEA...
7|7 Accelerating Zero Trust Implementations...
7|7 ExploitCon Bellevue 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories