Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Canadian teen Russell-Rowe helps Crew beat Toronto FC, 2-1

The Associated Press
June 29, 2022 9:59 pm
< a min read
      

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian teen Jacen Russell-Rowe had two assists to help the Columbus Crew beat Toronto FC 2-1 on Wednesday night.

The 19-year-old Russell-Rowe, from Brampton, Ontario, is a former Toronto FC academy player. He signed a first-team deal with Columbus (5-5-6) on Wednesday after leading the MLS Next Pro League with 11 goals for Crew 2.

Russell-Rowe set up goals by Sean Zawadzki in the 18th minute and Darlington Nagbe in the 30th....

READ MORE

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian teen Jacen Russell-Rowe had two assists to help the Columbus Crew beat Toronto FC 2-1 on Wednesday night.

The 19-year-old Russell-Rowe, from Brampton, Ontario, is a former Toronto FC academy player. He signed a first-team deal with Columbus (5-5-6) on Wednesday after leading the MLS Next Pro League with 11 goals for Crew 2.

Russell-Rowe set up goals by Sean Zawadzki in the 18th minute and Darlington Nagbe in the 30th. Jesus Jimenez scored for Toronto (5-9-3) in the 54th.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|6 2022 - FAR Supplement - HUDAR - HUD...
7|6 govDelivery Advanced Package Training
7|6 FUN with the FAR℠ Season 9
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories