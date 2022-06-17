Cardinals look to end 3-game road slide, play the Red Sox

St. Louis Cardinals (37-28, first in the NL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (34-30, fourth in the AL East) Boston; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (5-4, 2.84 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (4-1, 2.33 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -115, Cardinals -104; over/under is 9 1/2 runs BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals will look to break a three-game road skid... READ MORE

St. Louis Cardinals (37-28, first in the NL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (34-30, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (5-4, 2.84 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (4-1, 2.33 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -115, Cardinals -104; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals will look to break a three-game road skid when they take on the Boston Red Sox.

Boston is 15-15 in home games and 34-30 overall. The Red Sox have gone 17-7 in games when they did not give up a home run.

St. Louis has a 37-28 record overall and a 16-15 record in road games. The Cardinals are eighth in the NL with 66 total home runs, averaging one per game.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads Boston with 16 home runs while slugging .612. J.D. Martinez is 13-for-38 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Tommy Edman has nine doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 26 RBI while hitting .285 for the Cardinals. Brendan Donovan is 14-for-35 with four doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .249 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .257 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Red Sox: Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (back), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Yadier Molina: day-to-day (knee), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

