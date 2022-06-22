Cardinals play the Brewers after Gorman’s 4-hit game

St. Louis Cardinals (39-31, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (39-31, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (5-5, 3.06 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Brewers: Eric Lauer (6-2, 3.57 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 72 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -113, Brewers -106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Milwaukee Brewers after Nolan Gorman had four hits... READ MORE

St. Louis Cardinals (39-31, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (39-31, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (5-5, 3.06 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Brewers: Eric Lauer (6-2, 3.57 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -113, Brewers -106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Milwaukee Brewers after Nolan Gorman had four hits against the Brewers on Tuesday.

Milwaukee has a 16-13 record in home games and a 39-31 record overall. The Brewers have a 20-6 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

St. Louis is 39-31 overall and 18-18 on the road. The Cardinals have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .323.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 11th time this season. The season series is tied 5-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames leads Milwaukee with 14 home runs while slugging .486. Hunter Renfroe is 8-for-36 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Tommy Edman has 10 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 29 RBI for the Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt is 14-for-34 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .240 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .282 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (forearm), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Kolten Wong: 10-Day IL (calf), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (groin), Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (ankle), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring)

Cardinals: Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

