CAS to hear appeal of FIS president Eliasch’s re-election

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Friday the ski federations of Austria, Germany, Croatia and Switzerland have appealed the re-election of Johan Eliasch as president of the International Ski Federation because they say the election was faulty. Eliasch was re-elected to lead skiing and snowboarding through the 2026 Olympics at the FIS Congress in late May. He was unopposed on the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) ballot but some... READ MORE

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Friday the ski federations of Austria, Germany, Croatia and Switzerland have appealed the re-election of Johan Eliasch as president of the International Ski Federation because they say the election was faulty.

Eliasch was re-elected to lead skiing and snowboarding through the 2026 Olympics at the FIS Congress in late May. He was unopposed on the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) ballot but some in the room and online for the election meeting in Milan challenged the voting rules and a few delegates walked out.

The billionaire owner of sportswear brand Head was first elected last year in a contest. Eliasch promised to change race formats and presentation, and pledged to bring commercial rights in-house to gain FIS more control and revenue.

Pursuing those policies with a leadership style forged in business provoked protests at the time of the election from the same four countries which have appealed to the CAS.

Austria, Switzerland, Germany and Croatia are all World Cup organizers which are reluctant to give up marketing control of their events or their slots on future race calendars.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.