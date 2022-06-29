Charlotte FC hosts Austin in non-conference action

Austin FC (8-4-4, third in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte FC (6-9-2, ninth in the Eastern Conference) Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charlotte FC +117, Austin FC +226, Draw +239; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte FC and Austin square off in non-conference action. Charlotte is 6-2-0 in home games. Charlotte is 3-6 in one-goal matches. Austin is 4-3-1 in road games. Sebastian Driussi leads the second-ranked scoring... READ MORE

Austin FC (8-4-4, third in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte FC (6-9-2, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charlotte FC +117, Austin FC +226, Draw +239; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte FC and Austin square off in non-conference action.

Charlotte is 6-2-0 in home games. Charlotte is 3-6 in one-goal matches.

Austin is 4-3-1 in road games. Sebastian Driussi leads the second-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with nine goals. Austin has scored 31.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karol Swiderski has scored four goals with one assist for Charlotte. Benjamin Bender has two goals over the last 10 games.

Driussi has scored nine goals and added three assists for Austin. Diego Fagundez has two goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Charlotte: 3-5-2, averaging 1.0 goal, 3.7 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Austin: 5-3-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Charlotte: Vinicius Mello (injured), Adam Edouard Armour (injured), Pablo Sisniega (injured), Harrison Afful (injured), Christian Fuchs (injured).

Austin: Frederik Kleemann (injured), Jhojan Manuel Valencia Jimenez (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.