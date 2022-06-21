Chicago 104, Las Vegas 95

CHICAGO (104) Copper 3-11 1-2 9, Meesseman 8-14 0-0 17, Parker 7-13 2-2 17, Quigley 6-9 1-1 15, Vandersloot 10-14 2-2 25, Stevens 7-9 0-0 17, Allemand 0-2 0-0 0, Gardner 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 43-75 6-7 104. LAS VEGAS (95) Hamby 6-9 2-2 15, Young 9-17 2-3 23, Wilson 6-14 2-2 16, Gray 0-6 4-4 4, Plum 8-20 3-4 22, Plaisance 3-4 1-2 10, Stokes 0-1 0-0 0, Sheppard 1-4 2-2 5. Totals 33-75... READ MORE

CHICAGO (104)

Copper 3-11 1-2 9, Meesseman 8-14 0-0 17, Parker 7-13 2-2 17, Quigley 6-9 1-1 15, Vandersloot 10-14 2-2 25, Stevens 7-9 0-0 17, Allemand 0-2 0-0 0, Gardner 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 43-75 6-7 104.

LAS VEGAS (95)

Hamby 6-9 2-2 15, Young 9-17 2-3 23, Wilson 6-14 2-2 16, Gray 0-6 4-4 4, Plum 8-20 3-4 22, Plaisance 3-4 1-2 10, Stokes 0-1 0-0 0, Sheppard 1-4 2-2 5. Totals 33-75 16-19 95.

Chicago 18 33 30 23 — 104 Las Vegas 41 21 11 22 — 95

3-Point Goals_Chicago 12-25 (Stevens 3-4, Vandersloot 3-5, Copper 2-5, Quigley 2-5, Meesseman 1-1, Parker 1-4, Allemand 0-1), Las Vegas 13-31 (Plaisance 3-4, Young 3-5, Plum 3-8, Wilson 2-4, Hamby 1-3, Sheppard 1-4, Stokes 0-1, Gray 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 33 (Parker 10), Las Vegas 35 (Wilson 11). Assists_Chicago 34 (Vandersloot 8), Las Vegas 23 (Plum 8). Total Fouls_Chicago 14, Las Vegas 6. A_4,951 (12,000)

