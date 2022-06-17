Chicago 106, Atlanta 100

ATLANTA (100) Coffey 0-2 0-0 0, Howard 7-15 0-1 16, Ch.Parker 7-13 2-3 16, McDonald 6-17 6-8 20, Wallace 1-5 0-0 3, Billings 3-6 0-0 6, Hillmon 3-4 0-0 6, Mompremier 1-1 0-0 2, Durr 8-17 4-6 21, Slocum 3-7 2-3 10. Totals 39-87 14-21 100. CHICAGO (106) Copper 7-12 6-8 23, Meesseman 7-16 2-3 17, Stevens 5-13 2-2 15, Quigley 5-8 4-4 17, Vandersloot 2-5 6-6 11, Hebard 2-6 0-0 4, Yueru 1-2 2-2... READ MORE

ATLANTA (100)

Coffey 0-2 0-0 0, Howard 7-15 0-1 16, Ch.Parker 7-13 2-3 16, McDonald 6-17 6-8 20, Wallace 1-5 0-0 3, Billings 3-6 0-0 6, Hillmon 3-4 0-0 6, Mompremier 1-1 0-0 2, Durr 8-17 4-6 21, Slocum 3-7 2-3 10. Totals 39-87 14-21 100.

CHICAGO (106)

Copper 7-12 6-8 23, Meesseman 7-16 2-3 17, Stevens 5-13 2-2 15, Quigley 5-8 4-4 17, Vandersloot 2-5 6-6 11, Hebard 2-6 0-0 4, Yueru 1-2 2-2 4, Allemand 0-1 0-0 0, Evans 0-4 0-0 0, Gardner 6-8 0-0 15. Totals 35-75 22-25 106.

Atlanta 26 16 31 18 9 — 100 Chicago 25 31 23 12 15 — 106

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 8-22 (McDonald 2-5, Slocum 2-5, Howard 2-7, Wallace 1-1, Durr 1-3, Ch.Parker 0-1), Chicago 14-25 (Gardner 3-3, Copper 3-5, Quigley 3-5, Stevens 3-5, Meesseman 1-2, Vandersloot 1-2, Evans 0-3). Fouled Out_Atlanta None, Chicago 1 (Vandersloot). Rebounds_Atlanta 39 (Ch.Parker, Hillmon 6), Chicago 47 (Meesseman 12). Assists_Atlanta 23 (Howard 7), Chicago 24 (Allemand, Gardner 5). Total Fouls_Atlanta 18, Chicago 22. A_7,435 (10,387)

