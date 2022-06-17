Chicago Cubs 1, Atlanta 0

Atlanta
Chicago
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
29
0
2
0
Totals
24
1
3
1
Acuña Jr. rf
4
0
1
0
Morel cf
3
0
0
1
Swanson ss
4
0
0
0
...
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|01x
|—
|1
DP_Atlanta 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Atlanta 8, Chicago 4. 2B_Arcia (5). SB_Villar (6). SF_Morel (2). S_Simmons (2).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Morton
|7
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Minter L,2-1
|1
|
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Thompson
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|9
|Givens
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Martin W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robertson S,8-10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
Thompson pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
HBP_Morton 2 (Happ,Wisdom), Robertson (d’Arnaud).
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_2:40. A_35,676 (41,649).
