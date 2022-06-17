Chicago Cubs 1, Atlanta 0

Atlanta Chicago ab

r

h

bi ab

r

h

bi Totals

29

0

2

0 Totals

24

1

3

1 Acuña Jr. rf

4

0

1

0 Morel cf

3

0

0

1 Swanson ss

4

0

0

0 ... READ MORE

Atlanta Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 29 0 2 0 Totals 24 1 3 1 Acuña Jr. rf 4 0 1 0 Morel cf 3 0 0 1 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 Wills.Cntrras dh 4 0 1 0 Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 Wisdom 3b 2 0 0 0 Olson 1b 2 0 0 0 Happ lf 2 0 0 0 d’Arnaud c 3 0 0 0 Schwindel 1b 1 0 0 0 Heredia pr 0 0 0 0 Higgins 1b 2 0 0 0 Ozuna dh 3 0 0 0 Hoerner ss 3 0 1 0 Duvall lf 2 0 0 0 Gomes c 3 0 0 0 Arcia 2b 4 0 1 0 Heyward rf 2 0 0 0 Harris II cf 3 0 0 0 Villar ph 0 1 0 0 Ortega rf 0 0 0 0 Simmons 2b 2 0 1 0

Atlanta 000 000 000 — 0 Chicago 000 000 01x — 1

DP_Atlanta 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Atlanta 8, Chicago 4. 2B_Arcia (5). SB_Villar (6). SF_Morel (2). S_Simmons (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta Morton 7 3 0 0 0 9 Minter L,2-1 1 0 1 1 1 1

Chicago Thompson 6 2 0 0 2 9 Givens 1 0 0 0 1 1 Martin W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Robertson S,8-10 1 0 0 0 2 1

Thompson pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

HBP_Morton 2 (Happ,Wisdom), Robertson (d’Arnaud).

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_2:40. A_35,676 (41,649).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.