Sports News

Chicago Cubs 1, Atlanta 0

The Associated Press
June 17, 2022 5:16 pm
< a min read
      

Atlanta

Chicago

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
29
0
2
0

Totals
24
1
3
1

Acuña Jr. rf
4
0
1
0

Morel cf
3
0
0
1

Swanson ss
4
0
0
0

Atlanta 000 000 000 0
Chicago 000 000 01x 1

DP_Atlanta 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Atlanta 8, Chicago 4. 2B_Arcia (5). SB_Villar (6). SF_Morel (2). S_Simmons (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Morton 7 3 0 0 0 9
Minter L,2-1 1 0 1 1 1 1
Chicago
Thompson 6 2 0 0 2 9
Givens 1 0 0 0 1 1
Martin W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Robertson S,8-10 1 0 0 0 2 1

Thompson pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

HBP_Morton 2 (Happ,Wisdom), Robertson (d’Arnaud).

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_2:40. A_35,676 (41,649).

Top Stories